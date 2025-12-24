Dresden, Germany: Where to eat, stay and explore

Before exploring the many cool boutiques in Aussere (“outer”) Neustadt, pick up a high-grade flat white at Lucky Cat Coffee Roasters (€4.60) and walk 10 minutes to the Spot for streetwear from indie brands, including Par sneakers from the Czech Republic (around €200). Nearby, the long-running Zentralohrgan stocks cult vinyl records. You’ll find unique neckties (€5) and old Homburg hats (€30) at Chicsaal, one of the area’s many vintage clothing stores, while a stop at the specialty tea shop Teerausch will give you an excuse to visit the oddball architectural Kunsthof Passage, fashioned out of the courtyards of several 19th-century apartment buildings. Lastly, buy a bag of stollen-style cookies (€4.50) at Pfunds Molkerei, a cheese and dairy shop since 1892, whose stunning, tile-covered interior appeared in the 2014 film The Grand Budapest Hotel.

1pm | Reassess military history

For the 2011 opening of the Museum of Military History, housed in a 19th-century armoury, the architect Daniel Libeskind added a five-storey wedge of glass, steel and concrete as an extension that resembles a massive, postmodern arrowhead shot through the building’s neo-Classical facade. Because the location had previously been used for propaganda — first by the Nazis, followed by the G.D.R. — the new museum was said to be designed to address history more truthfully, by showing how warfare affects human civilisation. The platform on the top floor offers stunning views over the city skyline, and a good place to collect your thoughts after viewing the well-conceived exhibits on topics like army-inspired fashion, war as the subject of fine art, and militaristic children’s toys. Admission, €5.

2.30pm | Take the funicular to a late lunch