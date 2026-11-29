Bangkok is a tropical capital, and the city is alive with all manner of flora and fauna. Benjakitti Forest Park, once the site of a tobacco factory, is a needed antidote to all the concrete and glass, with raised walkways over wetlands and through the young canopy. Look out for lizards the size of hefty humans and Technicolor birds bursting with song. Though the Merlin Bird ID app claims to recognise less than 50 percent of avian calls in Bangkok, it still picks up plenty, including the coppersmith barbet’s metronomic beat and the piercing wail of the koel. (The Arctic warbler also visits from Siberia on its migration.) There are bike paths and running paths, with shared bikes available, as well as courts for basketball, badminton and pickleball (though the pickleball courts book up fast).

11am | Feed the soul and the stomach

Opened last year, Dib Bangkok, a contemporary art museum, has mixed works by established Thai artists, including Montien Boonma and Pinaree Sanpitak, with a sprinkle from international names like James Turrell and Cecilia Vicuna (general admission, 700 baht). Thoughtful curation ties disparate cultures together, and the effect is meditative. Break out of the trance with a bona fide Thai experience: an early lunch at a mall food court. At the luxe Emsphere, a 10-minute car ride from Dib, sample classic dishes (albeit at spendier prices), including boat noodle soup at ThongSmith (149 baht) and pandan sweet melts at Kanom Siam (60 baht for a small box). But leave room for the city’s most beloved dish: pad krapow moo sub, ground pork cooked fast and fierce with holy basil, garlic and more chiles than you think you can handle (115 baht), at Charoen Gang.

By Hannah Beech © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.