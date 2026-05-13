Barcelona beyond the crowds: Where to eat, shop and sightsee

The Mandarin Oriental, in the heart of Eixample on the Passeig de Gracia, offers yoga classes, a spa, a plunge pool, a rooftop terrace and all the comfort one expects from a top luxury hotel. One of its restaurants, Moments, has a Michelin star. Rooms start at €600 euros, about US$700 or S$1,043).

Casa Bonay, a renovated modern mansion, is the venerable nerve center of expat Barcelona, with a rooftop bar, a coffee shop and a cocktail lounge with DJ sets. While some noise can seep into the rooms, the Eixample location is hard to beat. Rooms start at €260.

The 51-room Casa Sagnier remains a favourite. The building was designed by the Catalan architect Enric Sagnier, whose grandson, now in his 80s, visits the hotel for coffee nearly every day, according to the staff. The hotel is appointed with Sagnier lamps, coffee-table books and other reminders that Gaudi was far from the only architect in town. Rooms start at €200.

Short-term rental platforms like Airbnb are increasingly looked down upon as the scourge that nearly ruined Barcelona, but they are often still the best option for travellers on a budget, especially some beach-vibe options in Poblenou. The city plans to ban short-term apartment rentals to tourists from 2028.