Exploring Bologna, Italy: Where to eat, drink and shop in the city centre

You’ll find masterpieces from the past at landmark museums like the Pinacoteca Nazionale di Bologna, home to works by Raphael, Titian and others (admission, €12), but for excellent contemporary art, stop by Galleria Studio Cenacchi, across three floors of Palazzo Ghiselli Vasselli, an aristocratic home dating to the early 16th century. Since its opening in 2016, this excellent small gallery has showcased high-quality painting, photography and sculpture by leading artists from across the length and breadth of Italy, with shows changing frequently. Free entry.

7.30pm | Go to the grill