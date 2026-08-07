Discovering Chengdu through whisky, Sichuan cuisine, lacquerware and pandas

Chengdu has long been synonymous with pandas and hotpot. But over a few days, I found myself drawn instead to another side of the city and its surrounds: a whisky distillery at the foot of Mount Emei, a lacquer workshop preserving centuries-old techniques and chefs elevating Sichuan cuisine through painstaking attention to ingredients and craft. Together, they revealed how craftsmanship runs through this part of Sichuan, from what people eat and drink to the traditions they are working to preserve.

INSIDE PERNOD RICARD’S FIRST MALT WHISKY DISTILLERY IN CHINA

A two-hour drive from Chengdu, where the city’s sprawl gives way to green foothills, The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery sits at the foot of Mount Emei, one of China's four sacred Buddhist mountains. Established by Pernod Ricard, it is the first fully operational malt whisky distillery in China established by an international spirits and wine group.

The setting immediately establishes the mood. Designed by Shanghai-based architecture and design practice Neri&Hu, the distillery sits beside a meandering creek and terraced fields beneath Mount Emei. Its design draws on the Chinese concept of shan shui, or mountain-water landscapes, expressing the relationship between architecture and the natural environment.