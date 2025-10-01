Exploring Costa Brava, Spain: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

With its wide expanse of golden sand lined with pine-studded promontories, Sa Riera beach, about a 45-minute drive south from L’Escala, is a scenic spot for a refreshing dip. It also makes for a good starting point to pick up the Camide Ronda hiking trail; a system of footpaths once used by local fishermen that have been linked to form a walking route that stretches almost 90 miles along the Costa Brava. The well-maintained path comprises a series of dirt tracks, paved walkways and stone staircases that snake up and down rocky cliffs. The section between Sa Riera and Sa Tuna beach is particularly easy on the eye — it’s an hourlong walk each way, winding past small pebble beaches and secluded coves that make for peaceful swimming spots.

6pm | Take in the view atop medieval ruins