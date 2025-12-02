What to do in Singapore this December: Art, nature, events and staycations

Whoever said there’s nothing exciting to do in Singapore might need a gentle nudge to reconsider. In this SG60 year, we’ve already seen several major attractions open or re-open – including Rainforest Wild Asia and Singapore Oceanarium. Not to mention luxury hotels like Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree.

And now, with the festive season underway, you can expect plenty of thematic experiences at those attractions – while malls and other entertainment operators churn out seasonal activities with abandon. But what are Singaporeans most looking forward to this year? Sugiharto Kusumadi, founder of Red Army Watches, says he is looking forward to visiting the House of Tan Yeok Nee and having a staycation at one of the new hotels. For Ning Chong, co-founder of Family Office for Art, the highlight will be a visit to Singapore Oceanarium, because of a sentimental connection – she interned at the former Underwater World Singapore as a teenager.

For Alan Lo, senior advisor at JIA Group, the choice is simple. “The Singapore Biennale for sure! I would go with my fellow art patrons and collector friends and also my kids. This year’s biennale is spread across many sites, including the former RGS campus which is rarely open to the public.”

Savills Singapore executive director Sulian Tan-Wijaya also has her eye on an art exhibition: “My top choice would be to attend the Another World Is Possible exhibition [at ArtScience Museum], with close friends or my kids. I want to see the futuristic take on pressing issues like rising sea levels, global warming and Singapore's land scarcity.”

Meanwhile, presenter-host Sara-Ann Shuen Krishnamoorthy is looking forward to the Orchard Road Christmas light-up. “Since my older boy was about two, we started going as often as we could, taking an open-top bus ride to be fully immersed in the atmosphere. It is always nice to experience Singapore like a tourist again, and see everything through a child's eyes.”

SOAK UP SOME ART AND CULTURE

If your idea of downtime involves contemplating world-class art or appreciating Singapore’s rich architectural legacy, this one’s for you. The city’s galleries, museums and other public institutions are rolling out blockbuster exhibitions, immersive experiences, and new ways to enjoy centuries-old cultural gems. These activities are perfect for slow afternoons, curious minds, or anyone pretending to be atas. Don’t forget to take advantage of your SG Culture Pass.

House of Tan Yeok Nee