What to do in Singapore this December: Art, nature, events and staycations
It’s a big year for Singapore – and the festivities are bigger still. From new marine worlds to designer Christmas trees and island-wide art trails, here’s how to make the most of December 2025.
Whoever said there’s nothing exciting to do in Singapore might need a gentle nudge to reconsider. In this SG60 year, we’ve already seen several major attractions open or re-open – including Rainforest Wild Asia and Singapore Oceanarium. Not to mention luxury hotels like Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree.
And now, with the festive season underway, you can expect plenty of thematic experiences at those attractions – while malls and other entertainment operators churn out seasonal activities with abandon. But what are Singaporeans most looking forward to this year? Sugiharto Kusumadi, founder of Red Army Watches, says he is looking forward to visiting the House of Tan Yeok Nee and having a staycation at one of the new hotels. For Ning Chong, co-founder of Family Office for Art, the highlight will be a visit to Singapore Oceanarium, because of a sentimental connection – she interned at the former Underwater World Singapore as a teenager.
For Alan Lo, senior advisor at JIA Group, the choice is simple. “The Singapore Biennale for sure! I would go with my fellow art patrons and collector friends and also my kids. This year’s biennale is spread across many sites, including the former RGS campus which is rarely open to the public.”
Savills Singapore executive director Sulian Tan-Wijaya also has her eye on an art exhibition: “My top choice would be to attend the Another World Is Possible exhibition [at ArtScience Museum], with close friends or my kids. I want to see the futuristic take on pressing issues like rising sea levels, global warming and Singapore's land scarcity.”
Meanwhile, presenter-host Sara-Ann Shuen Krishnamoorthy is looking forward to the Orchard Road Christmas light-up. “Since my older boy was about two, we started going as often as we could, taking an open-top bus ride to be fully immersed in the atmosphere. It is always nice to experience Singapore like a tourist again, and see everything through a child's eyes.”
SOAK UP SOME ART AND CULTURE
If your idea of downtime involves contemplating world-class art or appreciating Singapore’s rich architectural legacy, this one’s for you. The city’s galleries, museums and other public institutions are rolling out blockbuster exhibitions, immersive experiences, and new ways to enjoy centuries-old cultural gems. These activities are perfect for slow afternoons, curious minds, or anyone pretending to be atas. Don’t forget to take advantage of your SG Culture Pass.
House of Tan Yeok Nee
As Singapore’s last surviving traditional Chinese courtyard mansion, the House of Tan Yeok Nee reopened to the public on Nov 1, after a year-long restoration. Stepping inside feels like entering a beautifully preserved time capsule – or the set of a Chinese movie. Think elaborately carved and gilded timber beams, roof sections decorated with porcelain shards, and history oozing from every corner. Together, these details tell the tale of a 19th-century immigrant-merchant – Tan Yeok Nee – from Chaoshan, China, who built his empire and legacy from scratch. Today, the mansion hosts a restaurant, gallery, event space and the Karim Family Foundation offices.
Singapore Biennale
Opened on Oct 31, this year’s edition of the Singapore Biennale transforms the entire city into a multi-sensory contemporary art trail – the organisers went all out to curate artworks in key locations such as the Civic District, Wessex Estate, Tanglin Halt, Orchard Road and SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Guided by the theme of “Pure Intention”, the Biennale encourages visitors to experience the island’s histories, rituals and daily rhythms through new perspectives. Expect cinematic outdoor installations, reimagined shophouse spaces, community-built artworks, and museum activations. Entry to most venues is free, and Singaporeans can use their SG Culture Pass for all venues except SAM.
Into the Modern: Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery Singapore
Talk about blockbuster exhibitions. Into the Modern: Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), Boston is one of Southeast Asia’s largest exhibition of French Impressionism – and an absolute must-see. Featuring over 100 works by 25 masters, including 17 paintings by Claude Monet, the show brings together icons such as Renoir, Manet, Cezanne, Morisot, and Degas. Co-developed with MFA Boston, the exhibition traces how Impressionists captured the energy of a rapidly modernising world, from shifting cityscapes to changing social roles. Three interactive zones highlight the movement’s influence in Southeast Asia, offering engaging reflections on artists such as Georgette Chen and Lim Yew Kuan.
Another World Is Possible, ArtScience Museum
From the 19th century to the 21st (and beyond), Another World is Possible at ArtScience Museum catapults visitors into alternate future scenarios shaped by climate, technology, imagination and community. With immersive spaces, tactile installations and imaginative narratives, the exhibition nudges you to rethink how we might live, build, dream and connect in the decades to come. It’s equal parts dreamy and disorienting, though in the best way. If you feel the need for a mental reset with a touch of sci-fi magic, this is it. Best of all, Singaporeans can use their SG Culture Pass for admission.
PARKS & RECREATION
Singapore’s plethora of green spaces aren’t just great places to unwind or calm your overwrought nerves; they offer a myriad of experiences for all ages, abilities and group sizes. From bustling festive installations to quiet offshore islands where time slows down, and even the opportunity to participate in clean-up efforts, our natural escapes have it all. Some are wholesome and photogenic, while others are refreshing and socially impactful – but all are rewarding in their own way.
Trees of the World, Singapore Botanic Gardens
An annual tradition at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Trees of the World transforms the UNESCO-listed grounds into a twinkling wonderland. The eagerly anticipated event runs from Dec 6, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026, 7pm to midnight. Expect heritage trees and lush garden pathways to glow with beautifully illuminated installations, each created in partnership with community groups, embassies and organisations. It’s festive without being flashy, charming without being chaotic, and the ideal spot for an evening stroll, a romantic date, or simply a peaceful moment away from the malls (but still close enough if you need them).
Christmas Train Show, Gardens By The Bay
All aboard the nostalgia express! Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Train Show (Nov 23, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026, 9am to 9pm) turns the Flower Dome into a whimsical landscape of miniature locomotives, winter blooms and charming festive dioramas. Think storybook villages, tiny train stations and intricate railway lines weaving through lush displays of Christmas trees and poinsettias. It’s adorable, meticulously crafted, and perfect for families or anyone craving a little yuletide escapism. The cool conservatory temperature doesn’t hurt either.
Sister’s Island Marine Park
If your soul is craving a slower kind of respite, Sisters’ Island Marine Park offers a peaceful eco-escape far from the crowds. Home to Singapore’s first dedicated marine park, the islands are a haven for coastal forests, coral reefs and marine wildlife. Look out for giant clams, reef fish and the occasional sea turtle – truly a rare Pokemon. You can explore intertidal zones on guided walks, learn about conservation efforts, or simply relax by the shore and enjoy a picnic. The experience is deeply grounding, and a reminder that luxury can also come in the form of stillness.
The Greenies – PAssionwave, Jurong Lake Gardens
For nature lovers who want to do good and get active, The Greenies – PAssionWave at Jurong Lake Gardens, happening on Dec 6, is a rewarding way to spend a day outdoors. This Youth Corps Singapore initiative (open to ages 15 to 35) invites volunteers to kayak across the lake while picking up litter, offering a hands-on look at how everyday waste affects our waterways. No certifications or experience needed; equipment and guidance are fully provided. It’s equal parts meaningful, educational and surprisingly fun, especially if you enjoy a bit of adventure with a social-impact twist. Perfect for eco-conscious youths who want to make a tangible difference.
FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Round up the multi-gen fam for a fun day out – or even a whole weekend. From magical worlds and wildlife encounters to underwater wonderlands, these wholesome outings are sure to elicit squeals of delight from the young ones, and peals of laughter from the adults. Very good for core memory updates. Pack snacks, pack patience, and enjoy the ride.
Disney Showcase at Changi Airport & Jewel
Let’s be honest: Changi Airport and Jewel are already heaps of fun on regular days, let alone during the festive season. But this December, the world’s best airport has gone full sparkle mode with a Disney showcase as part of its Festive Village. It’s essentially a giant dopamine machine for all ages. Expect life-sized (or even larger-than-life) installations, photo spots featuring beloved Disney icons, and interactive zones where kids can burn off their energy. Jewel also joins in the festivities with a Light & Music Showcase at its iconic Rain Vortex, inspired by the Disney Cruise Line. And what’s a showcase without a little shopping? The Disney Store pop-up, happening in Jewel’s B1 atrium, promises all kinds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merch.
Festive WILD-erland at Mandai Wildlife Reserve
With Rainforest Wild Asia having opened in March 2025, the final piece of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve puzzle is now in place — and that’s cause for celebration. Enter Festive WILD-erland 2025, which spans all five of the Reserve’s wildlife attractions. Anchored by an 8-metre-tall Tree of Life decorated with ornaments of threatened animal species, the event features festive trails, animal encounters, themed installations and performances that make the entire Reserve feel extra alive. There’s something heartwarming about celebrating the season surrounded by wildlife. If you want a family-friendly day that’s both educational and magical, this is it.
Singapore Oceanarium
If you haven’t visited the Singapore Oceanarium since its opening in July 2025, now’s the time. The aquarium’s most anticipated activation – Ocean Dreams, the 2D1N luxury glamping experience complete with after-hours access, private guided tours and curated meals – may be sold out for December, but there’s still plenty to discover. The beautifully designed, next-gen marine space is full of immersive habitats, sea-jelly mysteries, and dolphin glimpses – plus a strong conservation story. From Nov 22 Nov, 2025 to Jan 1 Jan, 2026 you can also enjoy extended opening hours from 9am to 9pm.
Wicked: For Good at Sentosa
It seems the entire country has caught Wicked fever – Sentosa’s Asia-Pacific movie premiere debacle on Nov 13 notwithstanding. Sentosa itself is in full Wicked mode, with an activation aimed squarely at families and fans alike. Called Discover Your Good (Nov 10, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026), the island morphs into a cinematic Oz with glowing Yellow Brick Road installations, Glinda’s Bubble, a towering Elphaba’s Hat, and scripted photo moments. With meet-and-greets, costume displays, themed treats and exclusive merchandise, this interactive showcase is bound to be a hit all round. Our suggestion? Watch the movie first, then launch yourself into the Wicked universe with this immersive experience.
JUST A TOUCH OF LUXE
Every December, Singapore dials it up a notch with streetscapes decorated with twinkling lights, shopping malls studded with designer-branded Christmas trees, and an endless array of epicurean experiences that turn the city into a playground for anyone chasing holiday sparkle. And if you aren’t jetting off anywhere, consider a staycation in the city’s newest crop of luxury and boutique hotels.
Orchard Road light-up and designer Christmas trees
Every year, Orchard Road’s Christmas spectacle poses the question: Are you haughty or nice? In 2025, apart from the SG60-themed holiday lights and installations, there are also a number of luxury themed Christmas trees for extra glamour and glimmer. Prada Beauty holds court outside Paragon, beckoning visitors to sample its holiday fragrances at the pop-up booth inside; Dolce & Gabbana reinvents the Christmas market concept in Takashimaya’s L1 atrium with festive pushcarts; and Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates the opening of its new ION Orchard duplex store with a whimsical, immersive installation of a pine forest.
Staycation: Mama Shelter
Mama Shelter Singapore brings playful irreverence to the city’s hospitality scene with colourful interiors, communal lounges, rooftop terraces and vibrant F&B concepts. Think mid-century modern meets a hint of whimsy. Ideal for friends or couples who want style without stiffness, Mama Shelter is all about informal indulgence: Instagram-worthy rooms and public spaces, creative cocktails and a rooftop vibe that doubles as a mini city escape.
Staycation: The Laurus, A Luxury Collection Resort, Singapore
This all-suite, Resorts World Sentosa property is where sophistication meets island leisure. With spacious suites (starting at 72 s qm), immersive art, curated gastronomy and lush landscaping, a stay here feels like a private retreat tucked within Singapore’s favourite offshore getaway. Optional: Combine a stay here with a romp at Discover Your Good or the Singapore Oceanarium.
Staycation: Mett Singapore
Mett Singapore offers a quieter, design-forward slice of Zen right in Fort Canning Park, perfect for couples or small friend groups seeking a serene retreat without leaving the country. Rooms and communal spaces are infused with thoughtful, calming design and an understated, modern aesthetic. Pair your stay with a yoga or meditation session, or get your steps in at Fort Canning Park before heading into town for a spot of shopping or wining and dining.