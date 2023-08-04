3 days in Manila: Things to see, do and eat in the capital of the Philippines

And just when you thought you couldn’t eat another bite, it’s time for your reservation at Helm by Josh Boutwood. Located in the corner of the newly opened The Shops at Ayala Triangle Gardens (so new, the smell of varnish still hangs in the air and most of the luxury mall’s shops aren’t even open yet), this tiny 24-seater is a culinary playground for the Filipino-English chef. The tasting menu is unapologetically modern in its sweep of international flavours and ingredients beginning with fjord trout seasoned with juniper and tamari, a buckwheat tart of raw beef, and mussels infused with lemongrass and chilli, and ending with seared stripling and sunchoke, and burnt dark and white chocolates paired doused with coffee.

TOP TIP

Ignore all your well-meaning friends and relatives who turn their noses up at the very idea of Manila as a holiday destination. They know nothing. The key is find an insider (see Fixer below) who will curate the perfect itinerary for you.

The other top tip is not to arrive in Manila on a Friday afternoon. Not unless you enjoy gridlocked traffic getting out of the airport.

WHERE TO STAY

All the tentpole luxury hotels are in Manila including the classic Peninsula and newly minted Shangri-La Peninsula, whilst the beloved Mandarin Oriental is due to reopen this year. But if that’s too much glitz for you, then it’s all about the Ascott in Bonifacio Global City (www.discoverasr.com) which features luxurious rooms at surprisingly affordable rates, a wonderful breakfast buffet and a terrific location that’s close to all the major sites and malls.

GETTING AROUND

Unless you have a hankering for the crowded, noisy and dusty Jeepneys that locals use to get around, spring for a private chauffeur and car. They cost between S$8 and S$10 an hour excluding tolls, parking and petrol. Have a local fixer (see below) arrange everything for you, including booking the super reliable Rodolfo Bravo, Jr (WhatsApp +63 956 039 8683) for the driving.

FIXER

Jose Suarez knows everybody in Manila and as a result, doors open whether museums for private tours or reservations at the hottest restaurants in town. Tell him when your travel dates and what you want to see, do and eat, and he’ll set it all up for you. In a city as sprawling and chaotic as Manila, he’s a fixer who will transform your experience of the city. jvbsuarez [at] eatpublicrelations.com ()