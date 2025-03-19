Things to do and see if you only have 36 hours in Valencia, Spain

“When a city is rich, you can see it in the architecture,” said Boris Strzelczyk of Guiding Architects, which deploys local architects as guides to explain why and how cities around the world look as they do. Valencia has had several golden ages over the centuries, providing a vivid tapestry of building styles from which to summon history. A two-hour tour (250 euros) takes visitors from the site of the ancient Roman forum to the city’s cathedral (begun in the 13th century) and the 16th-century Gothic Silk Exchange (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), on to more recent landmarks, including the Modernista (the Spanish term for Art Nouveau) Central Market, opened in 1928, and the 21st-century City of the Arts and the Sciences. Contemporary urban developments are also highlighted, like the ongoing campaign to return the city centre to its pedestrian roots.

2pm | Enjoy a Moroccan meal

After a morning immersed in the city’s florid architecture, Dukala’s understated interior — a few handsome Moroccan weavings tenting the ceiling — signals a shift to another Mediterranean culture, albeit one with deep roots in Valencia. The Moroccan salad (11 euros) of finely diced tomatoes, cucumber and onion in a light, cumin-infused vinaigrette is as simple as it is addictive. Mains include a bastela Azama (15 euros), a flaky chicken and almond pie perfumed with cinnamon, and a tender beef tagine sweetened with tangy prunes (17 euros). For dessert, the creamy goat cheese flan with dates and honey (6 euros) contrasts with the intensity of chocolate and ginger truffles (2 euros). Steaming glasses of Moroccan mint tea round it all out. Reservations recommended.