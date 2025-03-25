Escape the tourist crowd and discover the beauty of Furano in Hokkaido

If you think a Hokkaido holiday begins and ends with Niseko’s ski slopes or a Club Med buffet line, think again. While those spots are fabulous – and fabulously crowded – there is plenty more to discover just beyond the beaten path.

For a destination that is quietly making its way onto savvy travellers’ radars (the locals have long gravitated here), take a closer look at Furano in central Hokkaido.

A two-hour drive from Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport, this charming town offers all the postcard-perfect landscapes one would expect, like its famed lavender fields as well as a spectrum of things to do year-round from hot air balloon rides to visits to boutique wineries and cheesemakers. In winter, it is the “secret” spot among ski aficionados seeking a quieter alternative with its high-quality powder snow but also has plenty of other winter activities for those who prefer to slow things down.

Plus, boutique hotel digs and high-end residential options catering to international tourists are popping up, an indicator that this town is gearing up for its close-up.

Yet, for now at least, it still feels relatively uncrowded, offering the increasingly rare opportunity to explore, discover and simply live in the moment. So, whether you are chasing powder or petals, it might be time to add a pin to the town of Furano on Google Maps as a reminder for the next time you plan a vacay in Japan.