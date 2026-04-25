A weekend in Hoi An, Vietnam: Where old-world charm meets new discoveries

Anantara Hoi An Resort, beside the Thu Bon River in a quiet area that is a short walk from the Old Town, has its own boat, three restaurants, a tailoring store, a spa and a riverfront pool. Its refined rooms have porches, some overlooking peaceful gardens, others facing the river. Rooms start at 7 million dong (about US$267 or S$340).

Dechiu Hotel, a homey hideaway a few minutes’ walk from Tan Thanh Beach, features a stylish first-floor cafe offering tea, coffee, vegetarian fare and artisanal ceramics. Its minimalist, wabi-sabi-inspired rooms evoke a sense of calm and individuality, with textured walls and sturdy timber desks. Rooms start at about 3 million dong.

Right beside the Old Town, Hoianese Tranquil Heritage Hotel is a rarity. Lantern-lit rooms with wood panelling have an old-time feel; some overlook the tiled roofs of nearby buildings. Friendly staff present an evening history talk and can arrange free walking tours of the Old Town with a local guide. Rooms start at about 800,000 dong.