Why Lecce deserves a spot on your Italy itinerary

Come summer, global vacationers pack the powdery sands, rocky coves and other sublime seafronts that surround Puglia, Italy’s heel. Just inland, however, the beautifully preserved baroque city of Lecce offers ample rewards for anyone seeking a beach break. Awash in sun-bleached squares, palazzos and churches — most crafted from a butter-yellow stone known as pietra Leccese — the city’s historical core feels like a film set for a 17th-century period piece. But Lecce is more than a fetching fossil. Part of the city walls and a defensive bastion have been reborn as a museum and exhibition venue, while many centuries-old edifices have filled up with sumptuous hotels, contemporary art galleries and specialty wine bars.

FRIDAY

4pm | Look down on Lecce