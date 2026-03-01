Things to do in Nice, France: Where to eat, shop and wander beyond the beach

In the shadow of its flashier Cote D’Azur neighbours like Cannes and Monaco – and the more scenic Menton – Nice often ends up as a cursory stop on road trips in southern France.

But the laidback charm of France’s fifth largest city is something that draws you in slowly but surely. Here, small restaurants take pride in local produce, people are friendly and traditional craftsmanship evolve with time to stay fresh and relevant.

INTERNATIONAL SHINE

This is the tourism appeal that luxury hospitality brands are banking on. The Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel opened in December 2022, taking over the renovated 1848 Belle Epoque building that had housed Hotel de France, a favourite of high-society vacationers from Europe. The interiors blend neoclassical architectural elements with gold accents and textures in the common spaces, while neutral hues, marine aesthetics and marble-clad bathrooms make cosy havens out of the 151 elegant rooms and suites.