Exploring Normandy, France: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

Revive with espresso (€1.90) and banana bread (€4) amid the hanging plants of Arbuste, a small coffee shop and roastery with beans from around the world. Then cross the street to the Chateau de Caen (free admission), the castle built by William the Conqueror around 1060, six years before he invaded England and ruled for two decades as its king. The ramparts offer commanding views of Caen’s skyline, while the grounds contain medieval edifices, a 1902 statue by Auguste Rodin and Caen’s main art museum, the Musee des Beaux-Arts (open at 11am). The collection is awash in top Renaissance Italian and Flemish artists — Perugino, Veronese, Tintoretto, Van der Weyden, Brueghel the Younger — and houses a Normandy masterpiece: A luminous 1885 Monet seascape of the cliffs of Etretat. Museum admission €7.

11.30am | Go to church

One thigh bone. That’s what remains of William the Conqueror, and it is buried within the (free) Eglise St. Etienne, a soaring church built from the 11th to the 17th centuries. Next door, medieval history and modern art merge at the Abbaye aux Hommes (€6 admission), whose construction also began during William’s reign. Until Sep 28, its former scriptorium (where monks once wrote and copied texts) is showing artworks from the Fondation Gandur Pour l’Art, a major private collection that will open a museum in Caen in the coming years. The impressive exhibition ranges from Greek vases to Renaissance clocks to abstract canvases by Pierre Soulages and Basquiat.

1.30pm | Relish a low-cost lunch