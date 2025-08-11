Exploring Reykjavik, Iceland: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

Wake up with a specialty coffee from Kaffi O-le (900 ISK), a chic little cafe that sources their beans from a nearby microroastery, and pop into Braud og Co around the corner for a pastry (820 ISK). Here the typical cinnamon roll is upgraded with a variety of flavours, including a caramel-muesli option that flies off the shelves. For something savoury, try the bakery’s ostaslaufa, a twist of bread with creamy cheese and a kick of spice. Weather permitting, take your treats across Parliament Square and along Tjornin, the pond. The park is alive with blossoms in spring and summer, changing leaves in autumn, and ice skaters on the frozen water in winter. The statues of poets on the benches have QR codes, allowing you to hear the local language in all its strange beauty – even if you don’t understand a single word.

10am | Travel back in time

Grass-roofed turf houses were the backbone of Icelandic architecture for thousands of years. Because they were never built to last, Iceland doesn’t boast any ancient buildings and that’s why the country’s medieval manuscripts are lovingly known as the Cathedrals of Iceland. In 2024, the Arni Magnusson Institute for Icelandic Studies opened World of Words, an exhibition to display them to the public for the first time since 2013 (admission 2,500 ISK). These include the Eddas, the books that contain essentially all that is known today about Norse mythology, along with Icelandic sagas and other cornerstones of the culture. The exhibit is state-of-the-art and mesmerisingly immersive, walking visitors through medieval life with style and even a sense of humour. History buffs may also appreciate the beautifully curated collection of artifacts at the National Museum of Iceland across the street (3,000 ISK).

12pm | Head toward the harbour for lunch