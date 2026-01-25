Sapporo travel guide: Where to eat, drink and explore in Japan’s northern city

In a red-brick building that once served as a sugar factory, the Sapporo Beer Museum, just east of the city centre, chronicles the history of one of Japan’s oldest and best-known beer brands. Explore Sapporo’s evolution via a 50-minute guided tour — which includes a tasting of two brews (one is a recreation of the original 1877 recipe) for 1,000 yen — or opt for a self-guided stroll through the second-floor galleries for free. For a quintessential Hokkaido meal, head to the adjacent Kaitakushi-kan building. The museum restaurant specializes in jingisukan, or Genghis Khan, a beloved regional dish of succulent lamb or mutton grilled over a dome-shaped skillet with seasonal vegetables (1,980 yen).

3pm | Witness a tapestry of lights from above