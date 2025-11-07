Where to eat, stay and explore in Majorca, Spain: A three-day guide to the Balearic gem

Mornings in Palma are graciously slow, as residents start their days with an espresso (€2) at their local cafes, like Cafe Ca’n Salat in the old town. Stroll by Palma de Mallorca Town Hall, where a clock hangs above the building’s Baroque facade. Across from the town hall is an olive tree, which some locals estimate to be around 600 to 800 years old. Take a short walk to Placa del Rosari, a meeting spot for Majorca’s international cycling community. Most of the stores surrounding this block are hybrids, selling biking equipment and coffee. Rapha Mallorca makes an excellent flat white (€3.20), serves pastries, and offers free bicycle riding groups.

10.30am | Explore a sumptuous garden estate

After breakfast, drive north from Palma about 25 minutes to the Serra de Tramuntana, a rugged mountain range (and UNESCO World Heritage Site) that covers the island’s northwest coast. Visit Jardines d’Alfabia (adult admission, €9) an estate established in the 12th century by a Moorish family and which later adopted architectural elements from the Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque periods — making it a great introduction to the surrounding region’s rich history. Queen Isabella II of Spain is said to have stayed at the estate’s house in 1860, according to her chronicler Antonio Flores, who called it so “sumptuous” that “one never knows where the garden ends and the mountain begins.” Beyond the gardens is a small cafe and an area to visit farm animals like chickens and goats.

1pm | Have lunch on the edge