How to do Seville, Spain like a local: Late lunches, flamenco nights and easy walks

Central Seville’s maze of narrow streets still recalls the souks of Andalusia’s medieval Moorish past. Among the global retailers today, there’s a surprising array of crafts, including jewellery, textiles and elaborate silk and gold fabric trimmings used to adorn religious sculptures and altar cloths seen in city churches. At Tenderete, the owner, Pilar Gavira, curates local ceramics like candleholders (from 32 euros) and tableware (10 euros to 55 euros) in colourful glazes. Heritage hat makers Sombreros Antonio García’s (founded 1847) custom flat, wide-brimmed cordobes hats (290 euros) are favoured by Andalusian equestrians, but their more practical styles (60 euros to 120 euros), crafted of waterproof Spanish wool in colours like garnet or loden green, roll up for easier packing. After shopping, treat yourself to a scoop (2.50 euros) of pomegranate or cinnamon-spiced vanilla ice cream at Gloria & Rositas.

7pm | Get swept up in flamenco