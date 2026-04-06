Shanghai now: The city’s most stylish addresses

Trip.com is a reliable booking platform for hotels, trains, tours and other services.

Before your trip, download the messaging platform WeChat; the payment app Alipay; and a VPN service to access blocked websites, including Google. WeChat and Alipay host multiple other apps including those for using bike-sharing services or booking high-speed-rail tickets. They have English translation functions and can both be used for payments (some vendors may only accept either WeChat or Alipay). WeChat is often also used to make reservations, view menus and order food. Confirm that both apps accept your credit card before arrival.

The ride-hailing service Didi can be used within both the WeChat and Alipay apps. The rides often cost only a few dollars for inner-city trips. Keep in mind that drivers aren’t allowed to stop on sidewalks marked by solid yellow. Drivers confirm your identity by asking for the last four digits of your phone number — a good excuse to learn some basic Mandarin.

AMap is a navigation app that allows users to search for location names and addresses using Pinyin, the romanised form of Chinese. Google Maps does not reliably work in China.

It’s possible to get almost anywhere on the Shanghai Metro, which has 20 lines and English-language signs. Pick up a Shanghai Public Transportation Card or select Alipay’s transport option to scan a QR code at the turnstiles (distance-based fares from 3 renminbi). If you’re flying into Pudong International Airport, consider the Shanghai Maglev Train (one-way, 50 renminbi): it takes less than eight minutes to travel 19 miles to Longyang Road Station, where you can connect to central metro lines.