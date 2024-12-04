36 hours in San Francisco: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

Japantown, the country’s oldest Japanese immigrant community, doesn’t get as much attention as San Francisco’s historic Chinatown or the Italian North Beach. It was nearly eradicated by the Japanese internment during World War II but is undergoing a revitalisation that includes renovating the 1968 Peace Pagoda. Pick up a pastry and coffee at Jina Bakes to hold you over to brunch. Try the kalbijjim croissant (Korean spicy braised short ribs from nearby Daeho restaurant, US$8) or a matcha, hojicha (roasted green tea) or black sesame-crusted cream puff (US$5). Japan Center Malls — home to elegant housewares and ceramics shops, conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, bonsai nurseries and Japanese bookstores — is bustling on weekends, when people come to eat, shop and take origami workshops at Paper Tree.

11.30am | Play in the Presidio

The Presidio, a military post for more than 200 years until the 1990s, is today one of the city’s most inviting neighbourhoods and green spaces. Reserve a table at the Turkish-influenced restaurant Dalida. The wide porch, overlooking the Presidio’s parade ground, has views of the bay and Alcatraz Island. Its brunch menu is built around a soft and balloonlike “chubby pita,” seasoned yogurt and flavourful sauces for sopping. Then visit the Presidio’s new park, the Presidio Tunnel Tops, which has immaculately trimmed lawns, picnic areas and a nature-centric playground of repurposed eucalyptus trunks, metal, sand and water.