Exploring Lima, Peru: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

You can’t leave Lima before trying chifa, Chinese Peruvian food, a legacy of the migrants who arrived as contract labourers in the late 19th century. Chifa El Dorado is a lively and long-standing restaurant with filling, cheap feasts and kitschy décor on the 18th floor of a nondescript building in the Lince district, about a 20- to 30-minute car ride south of the historic center. Beyond its affordability, it’s worth the trip for one main reason: There’s a 360-degree view of the city from every table. A must-try chifa dish is the aeropuerto (38 soles) — named because all ingredients land there, as at an airport. It’s a fried rice dish of excess that includes noodles, plantains, veggies and a variety of meats.

KEY STOPS

The Palomino Islands, a string of islets near the port in the Callao area, is where you can swim with sea lions and spot a rare Humboldt penguin.

The malecón in Miraflores, a cliffside boardwalk and bicycle path, is a pleasant way to see the city’s coastal districts, watch surfers catch waves below or stop for some ice cream from a street vendor in the Parque del Amor.

The San Francisco Convent and Catacomb Museum, a complex in Lima’s historic centre that dates to the Spanish colonial period, draws visitors to its crypts.

WHERE TO EAT

Clon, the newest restaurant from renowned chef Juan Luis Martínez, fuses Venezuelan culinary elements with Peru’s seafood-centric cuisine in the Barranco neighbourhood.

Tomo Cocina Nikkei is an upscale Miraflores restaurant that blends Japanese and Peruvian culinary cultures.

Juanito de Barranco, a casual Barranco bar established in the 1930s, is a spot for a cocktail and a sandwich.

Don Giuseppe, a homey lunch spot in Callao’s La Punta area, is where you can try Lima’s classic seafood dishes, including the pan con pejerrey, a fried-fish sandwich.

Bar Capitán Meléndez is a no-frills late-night bar that features one of Lima’s best pisco sours.

WHERE TO STAY

Miraflores Park, among Lima’s top hotels, is on a quiet street surrounded by public green areas. Enjoy breakfast with an ocean view at the rooftop Observatory, or fine dining at its restaurant, Tragaluz. Rooms start around US$543 a night (many hotels charge in US dollars).

Hyatt Centric San Isidro Limais in the exclusive San Isidro district, a 20-minute car ride (a short trip, on Lima’s congested roads) from the historic centre and from Barranco. The hotel bar, Celeste, is one of few upscale rooftop lounges in Lima. Rooms start around US$186 a night.

For short-term rentals look for Airbnbs in San Isidro, Miraflores or Barranco, the safest and most accessible neighborhoods. Options start around $50 a night.

By Bianca Padró Ocasio © The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times