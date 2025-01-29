Exploring Antwerp, Belgium in 36 hours: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

If you’d prefer a sit-down brunch, Barnini is a spacious, 1970s-style cafe that serves bagel sandwiches (from 6 euros), waffles and indulgent hot chocolate drinks (one is made with speculaas, a gingerbread-flavoured spice mix, 4.50 euros). Before you leave Antwerp, stock up on edible souvenirs at the Chocolate Line, a boutique chocolatier in the former kitchen of the 18th-century Palace on the Meir, once home to Napoleon and decorated with gilt mirrors, frescoes and chandeliers. The shop was founded by Dominique Persoone, who pioneered unusual ingredients in chocolate like wasabi, smoked eel and bacon, and now runs the business with his wife and his son. Find chocolate lipstick and other novelty edibles alongside more approachable pralines and truffles (boxes from 19 euros).

WHERE TO STAY

Hotel Julien is a minimalist sanctuary of Zen-like calm with an in-house spa, on a quiet side street off the bustling centre. Each of the 21 rooms has its own shape and furniture, and those on the top floors have skylight windows, which frame views of the Cathedral of Our Lady. Rooms start around 500 euros (about US$520).

Sapphire Hotel Antwerp, Autograph Collection a modern luxury hotel in the historic centre that was once a patrician residence and later a bank headquarters, recognizable by the neo-Gothic turret in its facade. It has wonderful service, a delicious breakfast buffet, a gym and extremely comfortable beds. Rooms start around 310 euros.

If you are traveling solo or on a budget, try YUST Antwerpa, a stylish hotel in the quiet southern outskirts of the city in the Berchem district. Book a bed for as little as 26 euros in a shared eight-person dormitory room and make new friends, or a private room for about 86 euros.

