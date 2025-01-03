Only 36 hours in Venice? You can still have a good time. Here’s how

Venice Venice, an upmarket design hotel opened in 2022 in a 13th-century palazzo, offers views of the Grand Canal from many of its 43 rooms. The hotel also has an indoor-outdoor restaurant, a lifestyle boutique, and a private bar-club for guests and members. Rooms in winter start at 600 euros, or about US$634.

Opened this year after a nearly decade-long renovation, Palazzo dei Mori occupies a discreet 1400s mansion in a quiet passage. The salon and six rooms are decorated in old-world Venetian style, with gilded wood, Murano-glass chandeliers and long drapes. Rooms in winter start at 182 euros.

Short-term rental apartments abound in all of Venice’s six zones (known as sestieri). For a tranquil stay, consider one of the more peripheral districts. Castello, on the north side, is a mix of working-class residential neighbourhoods and bustling pockets of restaurants and bars. An island unto itself, Giudecca has a more local and village-y feel in spots, along with plenty of dining, historical and cultural options.

By Seth Sherwood © The New York Times

