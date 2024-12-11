36 hours in Honolulu, Hawaii: Things to see, do and eat

Explore the eclectic shops of Kaimuki, a neighbourhood east of Waikiki. Seek out Pitacus Chop Art on the second floor of a turquoise building, where designer Lisa Weimken reworks vintage Japanese fabrics into one-of-a-kind dresses and unisex separates. Pop into Island-Boy shop, where whimsy and minimalism share space on the shelves stocked with shaka-shaped bottle openers and Lindquist’s handmade leather bags. At the 70-year-old Crack Seed Store, glass apothecary jars display a variety of crack seed (sour-salty-sweet preserved fruit snacks). For something more substantial, grab a slice of quiche or a sandwich at the Local General Store, a bakery and butcher counter. Stick around long enough and you can catch the Curb, a cafe and wine bar, as it transitions from pouring coffee to natural wine at 2pm.

WHERE TO STAY

The Halekulani, a storied Hawaii hotel that began in 1917, provides warm hospitality and a sense of calm throughout its elegant oceanfront property in the midst of Waikiki. Rooms start around US$700.

All of the rooms at the Prince Waikiki, on the western end of Waikiki by the Ala Wai boat harbour, offer ocean views. The hotel frequently hosts events such as pop-up markets with local makers, and its dining options include the sushi restaurant Katsumidori. Rooms start around US$400.

Wayfinder opened a year ago on the quieter side of Waikiki, fronting the Ala Wai canal (but still an easy walk to the beach). Rooms contrast a brutalist exterior with playful interiors. In addition to rooms in the main building, Wayfinder has larger studios with bungalow vibes in a three-storey walk-up adjacent to the pool. Rooms start around US$300.

On Oahu, short-term rentals are primarily allowed only in resort-zoned areas, which in Honolulu is generally restricted to Waikiki.

Martha Cheng © The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times