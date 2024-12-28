Exploring Dubai in 36 hours: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

Hire a yacht, staffed with a crew, which costs less of an arm and a leg than it sounds (450 dirhams an hour for up to 10 adults and children with Everest Yacht Charter; minimum rental is two hours). You’ll leave behind the hustle of the city, drawn toward the lull of the sea as you taste the salt in the air and take in the skyline from a different perspective, cruising past the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel; the palm-shaped, artificial islands of Palm Jumeirah; and the Arabian archway of the Atlantis hotel. Bring along a portable speaker to play your own music, as well as your brunch leftovers, swimwear and a change of clothes so you can anchor midsea and jump into the water.

WHERE TO STAY

Jumeirah Al Naseemis a beachfront resort that is part of a chain of interconnected hotels with sand-coloured villas and suites, a water park, lush gardens, traditional wind towers (which catch cool air to ventilate buildings), a souk and a palm-fringed canal. The rooms have panoramic ocean views, and the villas have direct access to the private beach. Rooms start at 2,401 dirhams (about US$654).

25hours Hotel One Central, a stylish hotel overlooking the Museum of the Future in the financial district, offers city views from its rooftop pool. Rooms start at 905 dirhams.

Rove Dubai Marina offers affordable, functional rooms with views of the waterfront. Rooms start at 499 dirhams.

For short-term rentals, consider Sonder’s serviced apartments in downtown Dubai, Business Bay or Jumeirah Beach the Walk.

By Mansi Choksi © The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times