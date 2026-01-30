A coffee lover’s guide to Tokyo: 5 cafes worth travelling for

Schemata Architects has realised many interiors for Blue Bottle Coffee in Japan, but Blue Bottle Coffee Toyosu Park Cafe is the first stand-alone building it has designed for the American brand. Located in Toyosu Park overlooking Tokyo Bay, the cafe sits in a seaside park that is a favourite spot for locals. It is also just a 10-minute walk from teamLab Planets Tokyo.

The porous building is well connected to the surrounding lawn. Rather than one large space, it is divided into clusters of indoor, semi-indoor and outdoor pavilions, creating a more human scale. Conventional park hardscape brick floors and counters, a mix of hinoki and larch wood structures, and outdoor furniture – inspired the cafe’s material palette and interior details.

To check out nearby: Toyosu Market

If you’ve ever wondered where the former Tsukiji Market moved to, it’s here in Toyosu – only a five-minute drive or a 20-minute walk from Blue Bottle Coffee Toyosu Park Cafe. The modern update of the former wholesale seafood and produce quarters comprises three interconnected buildings. Visitors are not allowed onto the market floor, but there are galleries where you can look down on the famous daily fish auctions between 5.30am and 6.30am.

Advance reservations are required to access a special tuna auction observation deck that brings you closer to the action. There are also shops, restaurants serving the freshest seafood, and a rooftop garden with views of Tokyo Bay – with Tokyo Tower not too far away.