Trunk House: This one-room hotel in Tokyo set in a former geisha house is full of hidden surprises

Imagine a luxury hotel with no lobby, no restaurant, no club lounge, no panoramic view and will set you back more than the cost of a Cartier Tank watch a night. Would you still want to check in?

Well, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Trunk House in Tokyo, a place that’s so different from any luxury property in the city – and that’s a very good thing. The sister hotel of the hugely popular Trunk Hotel in Shibuya calls itself a “creative salon”, hoping to spark inspiration for those lucky enough to stay here. Its biggest ace is that you have the entire place to yourself. How many five-star hotels can offer that? Close to none, I reckon.

Trunk House likes to buck convention and that starts by being hard to find. While most luxury hotels are concentrated in the extremely convenient and built-up areas of Marunouchi and Ginza, Trunk House is nestled in the lovely district of Kagurazaka, whose centuries-old architecture and association with geisha culture has earned it the nickname “Little Kyoto”.