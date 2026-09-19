Tokyo travel guide: What to do, eat and where to stay

This candlelit apothecary of roots, spices and wild plants is where the bartender and owner, Hiroyasu Kayama, uses herbs and botanicals from his own garden to craft inventive cocktails for adventurous locals.

$$$ ∙ Shinjuku

THE BASICS

Do I need a visa?

Americans typically don’t need a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

What is the best time of year to visit?

Anytime. Tokyo is a year-round destination, though summers can be intensely hot and humid.

When is cherry blossom season?

The spring, with the season starting earlier each year — the beginning of March in the south, mid-May in the north. Tokyo has great cherry blossom (sakura) viewing (hanami) spots, ranging from temple grounds and parks to cemeteries.

What about money?

The currency is the yen. Though most places accept major credit cards, it is advisable to carry some yen, as many smaller shops and eateries are cash-only. 7-Eleven and post office ATMs are the best spots to get cash using overseas credit and debit cards.

Do I need a converter to charge my devices?

No. Japan uses Type A outlets, like those in the United States. Voltage is 100V, so most electronics and American appliances work without a converter.

Do I need a SIM card when visiting Tokyo? Or a Wi-Fi device?

An eSim is more convenient these days; you can install it digitally on your phone. You can also rent and pick up a Wi-Fi device at Narita or Haneda airport, with companies such as Ninja WiFi.

Can I get by in English?

English is common in major tourist areas, but limited elsewhere. Locals will appreciate efforts to use basic Japanese expressions such as “konnichiwa” (hello) or “arigato gozaimasu” (thank you).

Is tipping required?

Tipping is not expected in Japan.

What time do people eat dinner?

Locals typically eat between 6pm and 8pm. Tokyo is a city that wakes up late, with many people heading home around midnight when the last trains run. However, bars in busy areas like Shinjuku and Shibuya remain open until dawn all week.

Which airport should I fly into?

Haneda Airport, which is closer to central Tokyo, or Narita International Airport (although located further, it is well connected by the fast Narita Express train).

How do I get from the airports to the central city?

By train from Haneda Airport, about 500 yen (Tokyo Monorail or Keikyu Line); by Airport Limousine and shuttle buses, about 1,300 yen, varying by destination; by cab, fixed fare about 10,000 yen. It takes about 30 minutes by train or driving to get to most central areas of Tokyo (depending on traffic). From Narita Airport to central Tokyo, a one-way ticket on the Narita Express train is 3,250 yen and it takes about 80 to 90 minutes (depending on which airport terminal).

Do I need to rent a car?

No. Tokyo’s public transport is clean, efficient and well marked in English.

What about cabs?

Regular taxis, though expensive, are easy to hail on the street and with apps. Uber exists but mainly works as Uber Taxi, linked with licensed taxis. Private ride-hailing is limited and heavily regulated, available only in certain areas.

Do I need to make reservations for restaurants and cafes?

Yes, reservations are highly recommended for Tokyo restaurants, especially popular or upscale spots, to avoid long waits or being turned away. Book online, via concierge or by phone (hotel help may be needed). Deposits are common. No-shows are considered rude. Cancel in advance to avoid fees.

By Vivian Morelli © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.