In Paris, a battle of the buzz: Traditional cafes & bistros vs modern specialty coffee shop

It’s a Parisian scene as iconic as the Eiffel Tower: The sidewalk cafe, where outside, rattan bistro chairs and tables invite passersby to linger and engage in people-watching, and inside, strangers mill about the bar and exchange small talk over astringent espressos and glasses of wine.

But over the past 15 years, a distinctly Anglophone, caffeinated import has been putting the squeeze on Paris’ cafes and bistros: The specialty coffee shop. With their carefully curated aesthetic, artisanal fare and rapid growth, coffee shops, some say, have increasingly poached the attention, time and euros of Parisians as well as the millions of international travellers who visit the French capital every year.

Since the early 2010s, when the first wave of niche coffee shops opened in France, their number has risen 74 per cent across the country to 3,500, with a new coffeehouse now opening every week, according to Collectif Cafe, a trade association.