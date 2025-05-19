Tour operator Trafalgar launches river cruises in Europe

Tour operator Trafalgar has announced its expansion from land tours to river cruises, with two new itineraries set to launch in Europe. The company will debut its new offering with cruises along the Rhine and Danube rivers, now open for booking for sailings from Apr 11, 2026.

“We’ve always been about making it easy for travellers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination. Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience to Europe’s iconic rivers,” said Nick Lim, CEO, Asia, of The Travel Corporation.

“Our strategy is simple: Unlock the best of Europe’s rivers through trusted Trafalgar touchpoints including our much-loved ‘Be My Guest’ and 'Make Travel Matter' Experiences, giving travellers a fun, new way to river cruise that is as enriching as it is responsible,” added Lim.