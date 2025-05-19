Tour operator Trafalgar launches river cruises in Europe
Two itineraries setting sail from Apr 11, 2026, will take guests along the Rhine and Danube rivers in Europe.
Tour operator Trafalgar has announced its expansion from land tours to river cruises, with two new itineraries set to launch in Europe. The company will debut its new offering with cruises along the Rhine and Danube rivers, now open for booking for sailings from Apr 11, 2026.
“We’ve always been about making it easy for travellers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination. Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience to Europe’s iconic rivers,” said Nick Lim, CEO, Asia, of The Travel Corporation.
“Our strategy is simple: Unlock the best of Europe’s rivers through trusted Trafalgar touchpoints including our much-loved ‘Be My Guest’ and 'Make Travel Matter' Experiences, giving travellers a fun, new way to river cruise that is as enriching as it is responsible,” added Lim.
The sailings include the Best of the Danube cruise, an eight-day journey from Budapest to Passau aboard the 128-passenger Trafalgar Reverie. The Trafalgar Reverie is designed with multiple lounges for gatherings, a massage room, fitness centre and seven cabin categories.
Highlights of the cruise include a visit to Budapest’s storied landmarks and experiencing Bratislava’s medieval charm and Vienna’s famous cafe culture. It will also feature a ‘Be My Guest’ dining experience at Austria’s oldest winery. Rates start at US$2,799 (S$3,627) per person, based on double occupancy. Guests can opt for extensions in Prague and Budapest.
The Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam cruise takes guests on a 10-day journey from Basel to Amsterdam aboard the 128-passenger Trafalgar Verity. Guests will visit Strasbourg, Cologne and the Middle Rhine Gorge, with experiences including a family lunch at the Bohrers’ farm and a visit to vinegar producer Weinessiggut Doktorenhof. Guests can opt for an extension in Lucerne.
Like its sister ship, Trafalgar Verity offers seven cabin categories. Rates start at US$3,399 (S$4,404) per person, based on double occupancy.
For more information, visit www.trafalgar.com/en-sg