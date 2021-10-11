Need a pick-me-up? Consider Tanjong Pagar for your next wellness retreat

Taking a deep breath, I step into the cold plunge pool quickly before my sense of self-preservation kicks in. But just standing calf deep in the 10ºC water, I find there is no way I can will myself to sit, so that my entire body is submerged in this freezing water.

What unique form of torture is this, you wonder.

Once a form of therapy that elite athletes like Olympians or marathoners used to aid muscle recovery and reduce inflammation, ice plunge baths have gained popularity among the fitness- and wellness-inclined.

Which is why, there I was, at Trapeze Rec Club (TRC), one of the newest fitness and wellness clubs in town, gawking at the strange sensation of my legs going numb in mere seconds.

