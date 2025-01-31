Guide to Beijing: From cricket introductory sessions to dumpling making and hutong walks

From ornate wooden doorways to colourful lanterns and locals bustling by on bicycles, keep your cameras ready when wandering the maze-like hutong alleys near the Yuan Dynasty White Pagoda Temple.

Weekends especially are when people flock to this picturesque hutong in the Xicheng district for photography sessions, a Beijinger accompanying me for the day told me.

Not tourists in rented traditional hanfu costumes, but very fashionable locals togged out in trendy garb worthy of fashion week-style street snaps, she said.

Indeed, the vibes of this neighbourhood, which is dotted with cool cafes and indie shops, are very much of the “if you know you know” sort. Yet, true to the community spirit of the hutongs, long-time residents still go about their routines – grocery shopping, chatting with neighbours or hanging laundry – preserving local charm amid modern reinvention.