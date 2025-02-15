Exploring Lombok: Why this island is the next travel hotspot

Growing up in a coastal village in east Lombok, Toni Hermawan’s grandparents used to warn him about interacting with foreign visitors, who were few and far between in this remote corner of Indonesia.

“They may kill you,” he recalled the older folk in his village telling young children.

But things are different now, the 24-year-old said. The very folks who once shied away from foreigners are now pros at peddling souvenirs and chumming up to a new wave of tourists who’ve come to experience a slice of their tropical paradise.

There were 30 per cent more international tourists arriving at Lombok’s international airport last year as compared to 2023 — not including spillover tourists from Bali who arrive by sea — and experts say visitors to the island are expected to grow yearly.

The island is one of five “Super Priority Destinations” that the Ministry of Tourism in Indonesia wants to show the world, and already, it has earned itself the reputation as “the new Bali”.