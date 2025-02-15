Exploring Lombok: Why this island is the next travel hotspot
How US$3 billion (S$4.07 billion) in tourism development, a world-class racetrack, and global luxury hotel brands are putting this once-overlooked island on the map.
Growing up in a coastal village in east Lombok, Toni Hermawan’s grandparents used to warn him about interacting with foreign visitors, who were few and far between in this remote corner of Indonesia.
“They may kill you,” he recalled the older folk in his village telling young children.
But things are different now, the 24-year-old said. The very folks who once shied away from foreigners are now pros at peddling souvenirs and chumming up to a new wave of tourists who’ve come to experience a slice of their tropical paradise.
There were 30 per cent more international tourists arriving at Lombok’s international airport last year as compared to 2023 — not including spillover tourists from Bali who arrive by sea — and experts say visitors to the island are expected to grow yearly.
The island is one of five “Super Priority Destinations” that the Ministry of Tourism in Indonesia wants to show the world, and already, it has earned itself the reputation as “the new Bali”.
It’s easy to see why. With pristine beaches and surf spots, a burgeoning food and beverage scene, and new designer villas popping up alongside international hotel chains each month, Lombok is the perfect alternative to an increasingly overcrowded Bali for seekers of sun, sand and sea.
“I’m excited about the economic prospects of tourism,” said Toni, who was a bartender before he became a driver for a 5-star hotel on the island’s eastern province. “The locals used to just help out with their family farms after they finished school, but now we have proper jobs. It’s better.
“I meet people from every country, talk to them, learn about the world, that’s what I love about my job.”
Toni is one of the many young and optimistic locals I would meet over the next four days on my mission to get a pulse on what has changed in Lombok, and why it’s fast becoming a top holiday destination in Indonesia.
NORTH LOMBOK: THE ENCLAVE OF LUXURY HOTELS
I was in Lombok by the invitation of The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa by The Marriott. The property opened in November 2024, and is an all-suites resort with 60 ocean-facing rooms and villas.
Getting to Lombok is easy with Scoot’s direct flights from Singapore, a far cry from the old days of multiple connections on questionable propeller planes. The journey now takes just under three hours — about the same as a flight to Bali.
After leaving the airport, we drove north towards Lombok’s upscale resorts. The sea here is calmer, unlike the south, which is popular with surfers. The one-hour drive — free of traffic — took us past sprawling rice fields before the landscape opened up to a stunning oceanfront road with dramatic coastal views.
Fishermen stood chest-deep in the water, catching fish with their nets. On clear days, you can see Bali’s Mount Agung across the sea. This is exactly the view that Harish Nair, general manager of The Sira, arrived at when he was tasked to set up the hotel.
“I had goosebumps. I realised the huge potential that the place has, because now people are looking for locations like this, where they can be with nature and the local culture,” he said.
Like all hotels under The Luxury Collection, The Sira’s design reflects local heritage. Terracotta lotus sculptures, stained with tamarind juice, honour the site's past as a lotus farm, while the hotel’s interior, inspired by local Sasak culture, was curated by Agnes Affandy, a protege of the late Jaya Ibrahim, known for iconic landmarks like Capella Singapore and The Legian Bali.
CHAMPIONING LOMBOK’S INDIGENOUS CULTURE
Despite Lombok’s proximity to Bali, the two islands are culturally distinct, separated by the Wallace Line — a natural boundary that even wildlife do not cross due to strong currents created by deep-water channels from tectonic activity over millions of years. While Hindu culture prevails in Bali, Lombok is home to the Sasak people, who embraced Islam between the 16th and 17th centuries. A small minority, the Sasak Bodi, still practice their pre-Islamic traditions.
One way to experience Sasak heritage is through their weaving tradition, showcased in villages like Sukarara and Sade. Here, homes still feature mud floors and thatched roofs, though tourism has made the experience feel somewhat curated. Nonetheless, it offers a glimpse into what life for the Sasaks once was.
For centuries, the people of Lombok have thrived on agriculture. On the fertile, volcanic soil of the highlands, farmers have cultivated rice, soybeans, coffee, tobacco, vanilla, and even strawberries.
At The Sira, guests can go on plantation tours nestled in the foothills of Mount Rinjani — an active volcano that is the second highest peak in Indonesia, and one of the most popular hiking spots in Southeast Asia.
“People don’t just want to visit places anymore; they want to take stories back. They want meaningful experiences — whether it’s engaging with locals or embarking on an epicurean journey,” said Harish.
As such, the hotel extends its hospitality beyond its grounds, curating experiences like breakfasts by the waterfalls, where guests can sample locally-grown produce. Looking ahead, the menu will include items like spiced coffee prepared the traditional way, and desserts infused with locally sourced vanilla and cacao.
The goal is to celebrate the region’s produce — once viewed by locals as mere commodities exported with little recognition, many farmers now take pride in seeing them appreciated locally. It’s a small but meaningful step toward making tourism a force that supports local communities too.
SOUTH LOMBOK: THE NEXT TOURISM BOOM
While the north exudes a laid-back atmosphere, the southern side of Lombok offers a completely different energy. It’s where many are betting on the island’s next tourism boom.
A US$3 billion (S$4.07 billion) investment launched during President Jokowi’s term kickstarted the ambitious Mandalika Development Project, designed to lay the groundwork for South Lombok’s transformation into a world-class destination.
The plan includes major infrastructure upgrades, resorts, parks, and a US$500 million racing circuit, which has hosted the international MotoGP — the motorcycle equivalent of Formula 1 — since 2021. The event brings in 100,00 racing fans yearly.
“I didn’t know much about MotoGP, but when I got here, that’s all everyone was talking about. The local boys were calling out to the racers by name — I’d never even heard of them before!” said Harish.
The south is also home to a growing surf community, and with it, a wave of new accommodations catering to this crowd. Just a few years ago, Kuta was “like a jungle”, said Ayu, the front desk officer at The Konkret, a new villa complex founded by a Spanish developer. The area has drawn a wave of Spanish property investors, many of whom arrived for the surf but stayed when they saw the potential.
A lively cafe scene has emerged in this new ecosystem, offering everything from specialty coffee to tacos and even Chinese dumplings. On a hilltop overlooking the entire Mandalika precint, a Japanese chef serves fusion sushi rolls at Milky Wave.
Tip: For some of the best coffee and brunch in town, try Milk Espresso, Bush Radio, or Mushroom Espresso Mandalika.
WILL LOMBOK TAKE OFF THIS TIME?
Lombok has seen development booms before — like in Senggigi, up north, which thrived in the 1990s but faded into oblivion during the 2000s. Tourism saw a resurgence after the international airport opened in 2011, only to be set back by a devastating 2018 earthquake and the airline reductions that followed COVID-19.
Still, people remain bullish about Lombok, including boutique hotelier Michal Tyles. “It's a matter of time until more airlines start flying in,” he said.
Michal had previously bet on Bali during the Asian financial crisis, investing in land and building villas before exiting just before the pandemic. “I was lucky,” he continued. Today, he focuses his energy on Innit, a sleek seven-unit resort nestled on a secluded beach in eastern Lombok.
“Bali is a bit oversaturated at the moment. People going away for a short weekend don’t want to spend half their time in traffic. They’re looking for different alternatives, and Lombok is one of them,” he said.
On the same site as Innit, he already has plans for a 26-room hotel and 27 private residences, 13 of which have been sold purely through word of mouth — including two to Singaporean investors. It’s a sign of Lombok’s growing appeal.
On my last night in Lombok, as I sat by a bay where dramatic cliffs drop into lobster-rich waters, tucking into my own freshly caught meal, I realised what makes Lombok special right now: It’s a destination still defining itself, offering travellers the chance to witness a destination that is finding its place in the world.
But as for whether it will ever be the next Bali?
“Lombok will never be Bali, and I hope it's not going to happen. The last thing you really want is that it will be so overdeveloped in such a short time. There will be progress, but how fast? Whether it will take another 20 or 30 years to catch up with Bali, nobody knows,” said Michal.
“More people should know about Lombok and what it has to offer,” Harish added. “As hoteliers we should ask ourselves ‘how are we contributing to making Lombok a talked about destination?’ If everyone starts thinking on those grounds, definitely something will happen.”