Packing light with babies and young children

The first time my husband, George, and I flew internationally with our almost 1-year-old daughter, we packed as if we were going to Mars. For a two-week trip, we brought a travel crib, a stroller, a car seat and three large, checked suitcases. After landing and hauling our gear to the rental car, George threw out his back and couldn’t get out of bed for two days. Thankfully, since then, this lifelong overpacker has found many ways to travel lighter as a family.

PLAN AHEAD

Think about what might be available at your destination before lugging around bulky items. If you are visiting friends or family, see what you can borrow. Many hotels and home stays have big-ticket items on site, such as foldable cribs and playpens. Call to ask what is offered, including what’s not listed on their website, and whether the items are guaranteed upon arrival.

Renting is possible for just about anything, including sound machines, baby activity centres and toys, from companies with international reach such as BabyQuip and Babonbo, as well as local vendors. Most car rental companies will offer a paid add-on for car seats.

Research where you can purchase items such as diapers, baby wipes, food, formula and laundry detergent at your destination, or even have them delivered upon arrival. You can also buy what you need inexpensively at thrift shops on the road, said Betsy Woods, of Spokane, Wash., who writes The Wandering Woods, a blog focused on ultralight family travel. In Iceland, she bought her infant son a bunting suit, which became a cherished memento.

OPTIMISE SPACE (AND PRESERVE YOUR SANITY)

Whether you check or carry on your luggage, the important thing is “resisting the urge to pack for every what-if situation,” said Emily Krause, of central Wisconsin, who created A Mom Explores, a family travel blog. “You will fill all the space that you’re given.” Start by asking what is crucial to bring with you. This usually falls into three categories: sleep, health and “what will cause the biggest meltdown if it’s not there,” said Stefanie Koenig, a professional organiser with Urban Clarity in New York City. This might include a favourite stuffed animal or a comfort item that helps your child sleep and smells like home.