How a new tour is bringing hope to earthquake-struck Noto Peninsula in Japan

Perched along the rugged Noto coastline, Hyakurakuso is one of the region’s most exceptional ryokans, known for its kaiseki meals featuring local delicacies like ika squid and Noto beef. Guests select elegant yukatas to wear before gliding through its serene corridors en route to a soak in its various hot baths filled with deep sea water. These pristine waters are rich in minerals and are said to hydrate, promote cell renewal and enhance circulation.

But on Jan 1, 2024, when a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, these beautifying waters also became a lifeline for the locals.

The nearby Noto Deep Sea Water Facility, which supplies water to luxury onsens like Hyakurakuso and cosmetics manufacturers, shifted gears to provide emergency water to the community when its regular pipelines ruptured.

Site supervisor Masao Yoshimura recalled the chaos, his voice cracking with emotion as he described his teenage children hauling heavy water containers to those in need. “Children this young shouldn’t have to go through this,” he said, eyes glistening. “But maybe it will build resilience.”