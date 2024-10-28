3 days in Copenhagen, Denmark: What to eat, shop & see

It is now customary, if not mandatory, to start any article about Denmark and its capital Copenhagen with a reference to hygge, which Wiki says is a Danish word “that describes a cosy, contented mood evoked by comfort and conviviality”. Which for those of us who have an aversion to tacky tourism board slogans and marketing spiel is an annoyingly accurate description of the whole place.

Copenhagen, in particular, seems to have synthesised the art of living well into every layer of the city. Even the absurdly photogenic locals – tall, blonde, casually stylish, and Holger Rune-ish – seem to have stepped right off the thick, creamy pages of Kinfolk and Cereal magazines.

All of which means is that there is plenty to do and gawk at in Copenhagen. As you wander the vast green parks and bounty of museums and art galleries; browse through the tightly edited fashion stores; and marvel at the sheer creativity of the design scene, don’t be surprised if you’re struck by a sudden need to go straight home and completely overhaul your entire wardrobe, homeware and furniture. An exposure to any amount of hygge will do that to you.

DAY 1