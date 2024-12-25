Travel trends for 2025: Where to go and what to do in the new year

It's the most wonderful time of the year – to start planning for another cycle of annual leave and grand vacations in 2025, that is.

This year, with overtourism unfortunately plaguing hotspots around the world and marring many long-awaited dream vacations, travel experts observe that holidaymakers are resolving to take a different tact next year. So, instead of flocking to the usual bucket list destinations, travellers will instead seek out lesser-known destinations where they will not need to jostle with selfie takers or compete for a spot to enjoy the view.

Mike Harlow, general manager of Scott Dunn Asia, said: “Luxury travel is fast evolving, driven by global issues like climate change and overtourism, which are pushing travellers to explore destinations differently. No longer constrained by traditional travel seasons, many are prioritising the journey as much as the destination.”

For those yearning to unwind away from the crowds, this is how to travel in style in 2025.