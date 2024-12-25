Travel trends for 2025: Where to go and what to do in the new year
The most luxurious places to visit to escape the travel hordes.
It's the most wonderful time of the year – to start planning for another cycle of annual leave and grand vacations in 2025, that is.
This year, with overtourism unfortunately plaguing hotspots around the world and marring many long-awaited dream vacations, travel experts observe that holidaymakers are resolving to take a different tact next year. So, instead of flocking to the usual bucket list destinations, travellers will instead seek out lesser-known destinations where they will not need to jostle with selfie takers or compete for a spot to enjoy the view.
Mike Harlow, general manager of Scott Dunn Asia, said: “Luxury travel is fast evolving, driven by global issues like climate change and overtourism, which are pushing travellers to explore destinations differently. No longer constrained by traditional travel seasons, many are prioritising the journey as much as the destination.”
For those yearning to unwind away from the crowds, this is how to travel in style in 2025.
TAKE A DETOUR OFF THE BEATEN TRACK
No surprises then, that top of the list are “detour destinations”, which according to Expedia Group’s Unpack ‘25 outlook report, are alternative vacation spots that are near popular hotspots that up to 63 per cent of travellers are looking out for on their next trip. This could mean taking a day trip from a busy city or even a standalone destination on its own that is still not too inaccessible.
Think Reims, the iconic French champagne region, which is close to Paris; the relatively untouched diving paradise Cozumel in Mexico, a short detour from Cancun; or even the foodie paradise of Fukuoka, which also hosts the annual grand sumo tournaments, instead of Osaka or Tokyo.
According to Hilton’s 2025 trends report, a growing desire to travel like a local has led to international travellers exploring destinations beloved by locals. For instance, Sardinia, a longtime getaway for Italians, is now seeing an uptick of travelers while Bodrum, Turkiye, otherwise known as the Turkish Riviera, is seeing an increase in travellers in the post-summer season.
For a touching insider’s perspective on how travel can positively impact a local community, check out Walk Japan’s latest tour offering, Onsen Gastronomy: Noto to the rural Noto peninsula which was greatly affected by the New Year’s Day earthquake in 2024 and severe flooding in September. Created in partnership with Noto locals, the walking tour, which launched in April 2024, highlights the cultural uniqueness of the region, including its traditional regional cuisine, craft traditions and exceptional onsen.
LUXURY FIRST MOVERS
Travelling to lesser-known destinations can also equate to first dibs on new luxury hotel experiences. For instance, the very refined and understated The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka is the newest international luxury hotel in the city and has already scored one Michelin key.
Or, sun worshippers seeking an alternative to the popular (but traffic-plagued) tropical getaway of Bali can easily hop on a connecting flight to Lombok instead, where the newly opened The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok offers direct access to a pristine white sand beach and eye popping views of Mount Agung.
Also slated to open next year is Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan, which might have more travellers considering this South Korean port city as an alternative to Seoul. Known for its stunning beaches, vibrant seafood markets and the world-class Busan International Film Festival, the city offers a more laid-back yet equally culturally rich experience as the country’s bustling capital.
NOCTOURISM FOR NIGHT OWLS
While much has been said about being the early bird to avoid crowds at popular landmarks, it might be time to entirely ditch daylight crowds for midnight magic. According to Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research, 67 per cent or two-thirds of Asia Pacific travellers are considering visiting destinations with darker stars for activities like constellation tracking, cosmic events like Northern or Southern Lights or starbathing experiences.
Travel company Scott Dunn is also seeing eclipse chasing gaining traction, with Greenland’s High Arctic with its light-pollution free shores expected to be a prime location for the upcoming total lunar eclipse on Mar 14, 2025 and a partial solar eclipse on Mar 29, 2025.
For a cultural twist, head to Tasmania, where MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) transforms into an otherworldly spectacle during its midwinter solstice night festival, Dark Mofo. It makes a full return in 2025, where judging by previous iterations of the event, will feature provocative art installations, live music and immersive performances. (As a bonus, the Tasmania government is currently in talks with Singapore Airlines to fly direct to Hobart.)
Besides the Northern Lights, holiday rental platform Vrbo, which has a curation of luxury properties, has found that a growing number of people will travel great distances to see natural phenomena in real life. These include the penguin parade on Phillip Island near Melbourne; bioluminescent plankton at Vero Beach, Florida; and starling murmurations in Somerset, England. With many of these happening in remote locations, it is no wonder up to 80 per cent of travellers would seek out private holiday homes in rural destinations for better and faster access to prime viewing spots.
WILL TRAVEL FOR FOOD
Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as a culinary heavyweight that is drawing gourmands seeking foodie experiences. According to the Luxury Group by Marriott International Future of Food 2025 report, in 2023, Asia Pacific commanded the largest share of 37.8 per cent of the total global culinary tourism revenue of US$1.1 trillion (S$1.5 trillion). This figure is projected to increase to US$ 6.2 trillion by 2033.
Some up-and-coming culinary capitals to explore in 2025 include Manila, Mumbai and Jeju Island. The Philippine capital has been bubbling with under the radar finds, with buzzy openings in the past year. This includes acclaimed restaurateur-chef Margarita Fores opening a new signature fine dining restaurant called Margarita; Inato by Jepe Cruz which showcases new Filipino cuisine; and two new concepts by Chele Gonzalez including the fine dining Asador Alfonso, which is inspired by the chef’s Spanish heritage.
Meanwhile, India’s financial centre Mumbai has slowly been earning its chops as a culinary capital with a diverse dining scene from street food to fine dining. Papa’s, a contemporary counter restaurant has been the talk of the town. There is also Masque, where the team sources hyperlocal ingredients across India from the forests of Kashmir to the shores of Goa for the tasting menu and Ekaa, which brings a new Nordic spin to Indian flavours with fermentation techniques and seasonal ingredients.
On South Korea’s Jeju Island, a recent boom in luxury resort openings including JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa and Grand Hyatt Jeju has boosted the destination as a culinary escape. Besides its famed black pig, mandarins and traditional rice-based spirits, young chefs and sommeliers have also moved over from Seoul to preserve indigenous Jeju produce and recipes from extinction. At The Flying Hog, executive chef Joon Ko treats the island’s renowned black pig using elevated techniques such as salt curing and wet-aging, while Yeoumul offers Jeju-style omakase by a young Korean chef trained in Michelin-starred kitchens.
Or, for an even more hands-on culinary adventure, niche travel platforms like Traveling Spoon offers immersive experiences ranging from home cooked meals, cooking lessons and market visits. Their personally vetted experiences include Cajun cooking sessions in New Orleans, rum cocktail workshops in Barbados or cooking classes with a Michelin-star chef in Montreal.
TRAIN TRAVEL CHUGS ALONG
With the allure of slow travel showing no sign of slowing down, luxury train travel continues to be one of the most sought after modes of travel, where the journey is the point of it all. In 2024, Belmond’s Eastern and Oriental Express returned to traverse Singapore and Malaysia – it continues to expand its offerings with a newly launched Essence of Malaysia itinerary which includes excursions including cave explorations in Perlis and a cooking session with home cooks from local charity Angel Community, which supports single parents in Penang.
In July 2025, the luxury travel company is also launching the new Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train between England and Wales. Its sumptuous cabins are designed by design firm Albion Nord and feature heritage-inspired motifs that complement its journey through Cornwall, The Lake District, Northumberland and Wales. The on-board culinary experience will be curated by Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan and feature the regional delicacies of Britain.
Another iconic European train, the Venice Simplon Orient Express, will feature a new sleeper carriage L’Observatoire, designed by artist JR who was inspired by astronomy and Renaissance art.
In Japan, the exclusive Twilight Express Mizukaze is close to impossible to secure passage on because of its ballot system. But next year, travel company Intriq Journey has exclusively chartered the train for its Intriq Signatures experience from Apr 22 to 27. The journey through the scenic Kansai region includes stops in Kyoto, Matsue and Tottori. Of course, the highlight is the train itself, with its Art Deco inspired interiors, large windows for sweeping views of Japan’s spectacular scenery and the seasonal cuisine served on board.
TRAVEL TO LIVE LONGER
Travel is increasingly seen as a pathway to living longer and better with people using vacation time to nurture their health and cultivate better lifestyle choices.
In fact, Booking.com found that up to 60 per cent of travellers are interested in a longevity retreat. These are supercharged versions of traditional well-being getaways, with a focus on biohacking and high-tech treatments like cryotherapy, stem cell treatment and red light therapies.
Design Hotels’ Further Forecast reported that up to 82 per cent of travellers consider a hotel as a place where they can embark on their quest for long term health. Cue a surge in wellbeing establishments where guests can check in, care for their well-being under expert guidance plus enjoy five-star hotel facilities at the same time.
The recently launched Layan Life by Anantara in Phuket offers three- to 10-day programmes that focus on cutting edge technology combined with traditional Thai therapies. In January, Revivo Wellness Resort in Bali will open a Vitality Centre that will offer comprehensive diagnostics and various innovative treatments like IV therapy and a peptide lounge. And in 2026, look out for pioneers in the longevity wellness field opening new facilities. This includes Lanserhof’s new location in Marbella and Health Resort by Clinique La Prairie at Tri Vananda in Phuket.
NEW HOTELS FOR WEEKEND GETAWAYS
Expect 2025 to be a bumper year for luxury hotel openings, especially in the region – perfect for a quick getaway during the four long weekends.
The luxury hotel scene in perennial favourite Bangkok is booming. The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok just launched in the city at the One Bangkok development, which overlooks Lumpini Park. Later in the year, the 224-room Andaz One Bangkok is also slated to open within the same development
Plus, in one of the year’s most anticipated launches, the 52-suite Jean-Michel Gathy-designed Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is slated to open in early 2025, bringing its luxe spin to urban sanctuary living to the bustling Thai capital.
Neighbouring Malaysia will see the opening of the luxury Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur in the third quarter of 2025. Occupying the top floors of Merdeka 118, Asia Pacific’s tallest skyscraper, this 252-room hotel will incorporate local craftsmanship such as batik and wood-carved motifs.
The Regent Canggu Bali, opening by March, is just a stone’s throw from surfer’s paradise Echo Beach and will bring a five-star experience to this popular neighbourhood filled with chic shops and trendy eateries.
And in Singapore, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, situated within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, will open in the first half of the year. With 338 rooms in total, this will be Singapore-based Banyan Group’s first hotel on home ground, making this an opening to watch. We bet its 24 treehouses will redefine the concept of a destination staycation with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience amid lush greenery unlike anything else in the country.