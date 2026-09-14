Pregnant and planning a trip? What to know before you go

At least four to six weeks beforehand, describe your trip to your doctor so they can do a risk assessment to help determine if you're cleared for travel, said Dr Mark Turrentine, a professor at the Baylor College of Medicine and a member of a panel that reviews pregnancy and travel guidelines published by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The ideal time to travel is between 14 and 28 weeks for most low-risk, singleton pregnancies, he said, adding emergencies are more common during the first 12 weeks or the early third trimester.

“You can get turned away from the airline at any point in pregnancy,” said Dr Jennifer Doorey, an assistant professor in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She suggested always carrying a doctor’s letter that includes your due date and says you’re cleared to fly.

After 28 weeks, many international airlines require such documentation. After 36 weeks, some airlines won’t allow you on board except under special circumstances. The cutoff can be earlier for certain risk factors. Cruise companies often won’t allow pregnant passengers aboard after 23 weeks. Check with your carrier.

For your return, leave some wiggle room for possible delays.

PRIORITISE ACCESS TO HIGH-LEVEL CARE

Your doctor can help you assess available care at your destination and create a backup plan. An island or remote area may not have a hospital, a labour and delivery unit, or a neonatal intensive care unit.

“If your water broke and you got stuck in that hospital, would that be acceptable to you?” Dr Doorey said.

If you’re taking a cruise, investigate the level of care on board and in ports. When flying, consider how long you’ll be in the air and over large bodies of water, and in what areas the plane could make an emergency landing, along with available medical options.

Check World Health Organization travel advice for areas at risk of mosquito-transmitted illnesses that can cause pregnancy complications and, with certain infections, birth defects. Protect yourself by wearing long-sleeved clothing, using pregnancy-safe repellents and sleeping indoors with air conditioning and closed windows, Dr Turrentine suggested.

PLAN AHEAD ON COVERAGE

Check what your health or travel insurance covers before you leave, particularly for pregnancy-related care overseas. Consider a separate travel medical insurance policy for emergencies and evacuation. Routine pregnancy care and childbirth may not be covered, while some emergencies may be, so clarify the terms with your insurer before travelling.

Carry prenatal medical records in digital and hard copy. Bring an extra supply of prescription medications.

PROTECT YOURSELF WHILE IN TRANSIT