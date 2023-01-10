On the hunt for truffles in Italy – and where to find them in Singapore

Zara, Blu and Chiria are three elegant Italian ladies with a keen nose for the finer things in life – wild truffles. Blu and Chiria are Spinone Italiano, a breed of hunting dogs with dense white fur, an affectionate disposition and calm temperament. Zara, a border collie, seems more interested in playing and wandering off on her own little adventures through the gently rolling 11-hectare land belonging to Renato, a 57-year-old farmer who looks younger than his years.

Even in the biting cold of winter, it's a beautiful spot, a few miles south of the town of Bra in Italy's Piedmont region. Underfoot were damp leaves and bare branches, save for some ivy-clad trunks towering above us. Renato used to run a sportswear shop but a few years ago chose to change tack completely and now single-handedly raises 80 goats around his cosy farmhouse, producing some of the finest and freshest goat's cheese you'll ever taste.

He also trains his three beautiful and loyal dogs to sniff out black or white wild truffles around his land, which slopes gently down to the river, providing ideal soil conditions. Anything he finds, he either keeps to treat himself or occasionally sells in the truffle markets that dot the region and then finish up in high-end restaurants around the world.