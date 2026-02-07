Who loves turbulence, airplane food and the middle seat? They do

A captain warning passengers of a “few bumps ahead” over the PA system can elicit anxiety for the many, and anticipation for the few. I asked an airline pilot what he thought drove those who felt excited.

“Some people are soothed by the ripples of light turbulence,” said Patrick Smith, a commercial pilot who writes about aviation. “It helps them sleep.”

Of course, a pilot would say that. But some fliers genuinely relish the turbulence itself.

“It’s just fun,” said Harshit Baranwal, 34, a technology worker who frequently posts on social media about aviation. “It’s the roller-coaster feeling that you feel in the belly when the plane goes up and down,” said Baranwal, who lives in Mumbai, where monsoons can make for choppy takeoffs and landings.

Mild-to-moderate bumps, a normal part of flying, are far from the violent — and, in rare cases, deadly — shaking that has become more common in the skies as the planet warms. That kind of turbulence, unsurprisingly, does not have a discernible fan base.

Turbulence is no different from the motion of a boat rocked by waves, explained Matthew E Cappucci, a Washington-based meteorologist, journalist and storm chaser who has been obsessed with weather since early childhood. “The atmosphere is a fluid,” Cappucci said in an interview, “just as much of a fluid as a lake or the ocean.”

For him, turbulence is not an uncomfortable experience, but the wonder of physics at work.

Cappucci, like Baranwal, knows that his enthusiasm is uncommon. Several years ago, he recalled, he and his mother were on a flight that was experiencing severe turbulence. The aircraft made several sharp drops, which thrilled Cappucci but terrified his mom. He tried to calm her with a cheerful discourse on science.

“My mother told me to shut up,” Cappucci said.