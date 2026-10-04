TWG Tea opens its largest store in the world at Changi Airport – with its first permanent museum

Step over the threshold of the freshly minted TWG Tea Gallery, and the first thing you notice is the grassy perfume of tea leaves from around the world, opened and filling the air, much as a spice souk or an open-air market infuses the air before you've even turned the corner. It is, as Taha Bouqdib will tell you, entirely by design. “Sometimes, the aroma of a tea is your first encounter with a country you have never visited,” he said.

With very little fanfare, Bouqdib, the president and CEO of V3 Gourmet and co-founder of TWG Tea has built what he modestly calls a house, though it’s one that happens to be the largest the brand has ever attempted, anywhere in the world. The TWG Tea Gallery opened its doors airside on Oct 1, spanning 2,700 sq ft beneath a painted ceiling seven metres overhead, outpacing in size, scale and ambition its 2,000 sq ft Terminal 4 sibling.

When Bouqdib first visited the sprawling empty space, he remembers “sitting there for several hours and thought about what the concept should become”. Eventually, he “imagined it as the House of TWG Tea: a place combining retail and culture that draws you inside and gives you many different areas to discover.”