Best UK eats: 9 must-visit restaurants for summer and beyond
These tried and tested spots are sure-fire winners thanks to exceptional eats, engaging ambience and unique touches of distinctly British style.
While the UK’s summer weather is not exactly guaranteed, it proves a hugely popular draw for global visitors, especially around social and sporting events like Wimbledon and Henley Royal Regatta.
One thing they can be sure of, however, is that they’ll enjoy one of the most thrilling dining landscapes anywhere. The only challenge? Knowing where to choose, given the almost overwhelming raft of options across the country, especially with new openings.
These nine spots, all based on first-hand experience, are winners thanks to exceptional eats, engaging ambience and unique touches of distinctly British style.
1. YNYSHIR, SNOWDONIA, WALES
First up comes the extraordinary dining destination of Ynyshir in the sublime, serene and impossibly green landscapes of Snowdonia in Wales. It may be an effort to get there, but once you do you’ll be rewarded with a two Michelin-starred experience like nothing you’ve seen before.
There are 29 courses, including six desserts, meaning that dinner takes a minimum of four-and-a-half hours. You can wear whatever you want – and use whatever cutlery feels right – but eating with your hands is strongly encouraged. And there is a resident DJ spinning soul, funk and old-school hip hop on vinyl. It all creates an effect like no other, even before mind-blowing bites from chef Gareth Ward start appearing.
Ward slices tuna with the exquisite precision and finesse of a Japanese master and rules the vast open-flame grill where he personally cooks every protein. Highlights from a genuinely dazzling menu include pickled wild garlic stems with carabinero prawns, veal sweetbreads with caviar and ranch dressing, as well as his take on Singapore chili crab, served with a deep-fried bun. Stay the night in the former hunting lodge to make the most of your visit.
2. THE ANGEL INN, LONDON
From west Wales to north London and The Angel Inn in Highgate is an all-day concept by Heath Ball which has quietly revolutionised the beloved British pub. Breakfasts are rarely available in most British boozers, but this elegant spot in leafy Highgate serves classic smoked kippers and a full English which has already won legions of fans.
But there’s far more on the menu, from lunch through to dinner, lubricated by creative cocktails, organic wines, independent-producer spirits and some of the capital’s finest beers.
Traditional pies, naturally all made in-house, are one big draw – don’t miss the steak, pancetta and porter ale. But the ultimate test of any pub – gastropub or otherwise – comes with the beloved tradition of the Sunday roast. Ruby-red folds of roast beef top a huge Yorkshire pudding, perfect roast potatoes and endless gravy in a plate to make the heart sing. Just note that they’re walk-in only, with no reservations taken.
3. THE DINING ROOM, LANGDALE CHASE HOTEL, THE LAKE DISTRICT
The romantic and historic Lake District doesn’t always feature on international visitor lists – but should. The mountains may not be Alpine in scale, but they provide the perfect stunning backdrop to Britain’s most famous and largest freshwater lakes.
Lake Windermere is the most famous and Langdale Chase Hotel sits directly on its shores. Dating back to 1890, it offers superb original design features, wooden panelling and stained glass, as well as contemporary touches across 30 bedrooms.
Another big draw is their simply named but decidedly delicious restaurant, The Dining Room. Be sure to book a table on the terrace overlooking the lake and let executive chef Michael Cole tease the finest local produce in style. Wild halibut with creamed leeks, tarragon and parsley butter sauce was exemplary, but the Dexter beef with crispy oyster and a stout sauce stole the show.
4. DORIAN, LONDON
Few London restaurants have had such a meteoric rise as Dorian in Notting Hill, thanks to chef Max Coen and his impeccable pedigree from famed kitchens including Frantzen and Ikoyi. Although Dorian has been open for a couple of years, it remains one of London’s hottest tables, so it was immensely gratifying to dine there for the first time and immediately understand why it is so talked about – and loved by regulars including David Beckham.
The cosy, candlelit dining room that Coen calls a "contemporary British bistro", is the canvas for a space where his lightness of touch works wonders. At dinner, crunchy potato rosti come decked in crab or Brussels sprouts, but the main of turbot was a stunning rendition of the fabulous fish, combining collagen stickiness, charred from the grill with ebony edges and sweet, yielding flesh. A green garlic sauce could’ve overpowered, but didn’t, underlining how restraint once again rules.
Desserts included lemon curd with shortbread, then perfect pistachio ice cream – topped with a quenelle of caviar.
5. ANGLOTHAI, LONDON
AngloThai is a recent opening that gastronomes have been booking up months in advance. As the name suggests, it represents the mix of Thai and British heritage of husband-and-wife team John and Desiree Chantarasak, a duo who have masterminded a genuinely unique dining experience. It was rewarded with an extraordinary accolade of a Michelin star just three months after opening.
Located in the elegant central neighbourhood of Marylebone, it serves a tasting menu of brilliant execution and ingenuity, offering six courses at lunch and nine at dinner, where the finest produce from across the British Isles are paired with characteristically bold Thai flavours.
A Blythburgh chop with pork fat and smoked chilli relish was a symphony of flavours, while Cornish monkfish was lifted by a woodland curry and wild mushrooms. Elsewhere, ingredients include caviar and Carlingford oysters, but even ginger root, holy basil and chillies, are all sourced locally. They call their cuisine 'Rooted in Thailand – uniquely British’ with very good reason.
6. MOREISH, FAIRMONT WINDSOR PARK
Millions of visitors head to Windsor Castle to see pageantry and history, but few venture into the delight that is Windsor Great Park, a royal landscape of atmospheric forests, lakes and gardens. There’s no better vantage point from which to experience the ancient woodland than Fairmont Windsor Park, a luxury spa hotel barely a five-minute walk away.
Once you’re back from a long stroll exploring the park, dinner at the hotel’s relaxed bistro Moreish is the perfect way to end the day. Roasted scallops on a bed of zesty fregola came topped with a pine nut crumble and pickled kumquat for citrus and sharpness. Then West Country lamb rump was lifted by a salsify and pea veloute, with seasonal green asparagus for added freshness.
Don’t miss decadent desserts like rhubarb and raspberry torte, two classic British summer flavours.
7. HYDE PARK GARDEN, MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK, LONDON
One of the great joys of a British summer is eating al fresco and outdoor dining doesn’t get much more elegant than at Hyde Park Garden, overlooking the classy green expanse of London’s most famous royal park.
The terrace of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park affords views of the famed The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment who regularly trot past on their way to and from their barracks and ceremonial duties, but eyes are also drawn to plates crafted by two Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.
Grazing options include oysters, charcuterie and cheese plates, paired with bubbles or rose, but bigger appetites will love the chance to try iconic dishes such as the celebrated ‘Meat Fruit’ where chicken liver parfait is crafted to look like a mandarin. The triple-cooked chips are also a must-try.
8. RESTAURANT INTERLUDE, LEONARDSLEE HOUSE, WEST SUSSEX
Leonardslee House is a picture-perfect British country house retreat, yet barely an hour from London. Their 240-acre gardens are a delight and their farm featuring animals including albino wallabies from Tasmania is definitely an unexpected bonus.
Both in-house and non-resident guests are especially drawn by one Michelin-starred Restaurant Interlude where chef Jean Delport – the first South African to win a Michelin star – oversees one of the finest tasting menus going. Dinner starts with a presentation of some of the produce crafted into intricate, artistic but always flavour-forward creations.
Aged turbot with mussels and wild garlic was a fantastic plate, but even that was topped by a tartare of Trenchmore beef over a chawanmushi custard, finished with caviar. Wine pairings complete the picture of a seriously accomplished spot which looks set to grow in acclaim.
9. LA MOME AT THE BERKELEY
Knightsbridge is home to the beautiful Berkeley Hotel which has brought a dose of French Riviera glamour to London, thanks to the arrival of the famed Cannes dining destination, La Mome. Formerly home to the two Michelin-starred Marcus by Marcus Wareing, today the space has been transformed into an expansive, light filled room, La Mome at The Berkeley.
As befits the French Riviera, the terrace is where you’ll find the most sought-after tables, but sitting inside lets you enjoy the impressive live piano performances.
Diners choose from the comparatively short menu reflecting dishes first crafted by founders Ugo and Antoine Lecorche. Vitello tonnato was a generous rendition of the Piedmontese classic of veal with the tuna sauce also featuring anchovies, before more seafood with a show-stopping gamberoni atop linguine. An exemplary tiramisu finished things in suitably Mediterranean style.