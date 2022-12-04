Jetting away for the holidays? Here are 9 ultimate far-flung Christmas escapes

While the chance of a white Christmas in Singapore is definitely low, it's clearly guaranteed in the breathtaking expanses of Antarctica. A luxury private yacht expedition with Pelorus offers some of the most exclusive ways to discover the white continent. If you're feeling brave, you can head underwater in Paradise Bay in their submersible, or discover the breeding colonies of everyone's favourite: Penguins.

Much larger wildlife sightings are also on offer as you cruise towards Enterprise Island, home to humpback whales and orcas. Adrenaline rushes are also guaranteed with the chance to ski down glaciated mountains, with icebergs dotting the fjords below you. But for the ultimate Instagram story, you can even helicopter to Mount Shackleton to see the sunset in one of the world's most beautiful but remote places. Finish with visits to whaling stations and even Antarctic research stations thanks to unique access offered by the bespoke luxury Antarctica experts.

Eight nights from US$90,000 per person

https://pelorusx.com/destinations/antarctica/

MICROLIGHT OVER NIAGARA FALLS