Valentine's Day 2026: 8 restaurants for a romantic meal
From sky-high steakhouses to rainforest rooftops, you’ll score major romance points at any of these restaurants.
It’s that time of the year again to prove your love on one specific day. Never mind that you've always lovingly picked out the bean sprouts every time you spot them on your partner’s dinner plate – dearest gentle reader, nothing says “I love you” more than a reservation for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal at a nice restaurant.
And if, despite finding this article a week or more before the big day, you still manage to fail at booking a table at a restaurant, then your best bet is suggesting an early evening on the couch, cuddling up with a bottle of champagne, and sitting through the latest season of Bridgerton, even if you loathe it.
665°F
The steaks are high this Valentine’s Day at 665°F on the 38th floor of Andaz Singapore, where the Valentine’s Day set dinner (S$296 per couple, Feb 13 to 15) is anchored by a hay-smoked Greater Pinnacle chateaubriand and butter-poached Maine lobster. Before this show-stopping main is served, you’ll get snacks – poached Sakoshi Bay oyster for him; Pugliese burrata with strawberry gazpacho for her – a Hokkaido scallop crudo with passionfruit ponzu, and sunchoke veloute with autumn truffles.
Celebrate any other day in February and ask for the Boudulgyeol Hanwoo Set Dinner (S$198 per person), comprising four courses that include Hanwoo beef 1++ tartare, four cuts of Hanwoo beef 1++, Hanwoo beef pot rice, and a persimmon granita.
FAT COW
This Japanese wagyu specialist’s six-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu (S$178 per person, Feb 13 and Feb 14) includes highlights such as a soothing Akune Gold A5 wagyu shank and daikon soup, Akune Gold A5 wagyu striploin dressed with fresh wasabi and sudachi citrus, and a mini dote-ni don with uni. For a headier experience, ask for the three-glass sake flight (S$88 per person).
CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK
Valentine’s Day dinner at the popular Cut by Wolfgang Puck begins at 5pm, when you’ll be served a three-course menu (S$198 per person) that starts with bite-sized tuna tartare sandwiches kissed with fresh wasabi, and follows with a choice from five starters that include an Austrian oxtail bouillon with bone marrow dumplings and Perigord truffles. For the main course, choose from cuts like the whiskey-aged bone-in New York steak or a 21-day-aged USDA Prime Illinois corn-fed steak.
Come at 7pm for a more luxurious four-course menu (S$250 per person) that includes two rounds of starters – think Hamachi & Hokkaido Scallop “Ceviche” and a decadent Smoked Bone Marrow Flan – and an amuse-bouche of lightly steamed langoustine “sashimi”, adorned with Kaluga caviar.
MANDAI RAINFOREST RESORT BY BANYAN TREE
Take it far off the beaten path with Dinner Under the Stars (S$298 per person) at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree. Limited to just five tables each evening from Feb 13 to 15 at the resort’s rooftop, it’s a unique experience where you can take in the magnificence of the surrounding nature. The five-course menu features highlights like a reimagined borscht made with chestnut mushrooms grown on the resort, tofu custard and salt-baked beetroot espuma, as well as a Tajima beef striploin with pomme grenaille and an aromatic coffee jus.
Email forage-mandairainforest [at] banyantree.com (forage-mandairainforest[at]banyantree[dot]com) for enquiries.
LEVEL33
For a Valentine’s Day dinner with a view, head to Level33 for what it calls Love on Tap: A Valentine’s Culinary Journey. It’s essentially a five-course dinner (S$398 per couple, Feb 13 and Feb 14) that showcases the establishment’s ContemBrewery (oh yes, they did) cuisine. What does that actually mean? In a nutshell, dishes that incorporate beer and by-products from the microbrewery’s beer-making process. In this menu, they come in the guise of pasta made from spent grain served with French winter truffle and burrata, and confit king salmon with a wheat beer and vanilla emulsion.
TOWN RESTAURANT
If comfort food is your love language, you’ll want a meal that lets you exhale in your loosest clothes and inhale your favourite dishes from around the world together. Town Restaurant’s Around the World, With Love’s buffet (S$108 per adult, includes a glass of prosecco, Feb 12 to 15) is a feast of varied cuisines, including as many servings of laksa with bamboo lobster as you can eat. Stroll hand in hand to the live station for servings of beef Wellington and ask for unlimited helpings of the cured salmon mosaic that’s individually plated and served at the table.
BLACK TAP
If all you need is something tall, sweet and sticky to share this Valentine’s Day, head to Black Tap, where the Red Velvet Cake Shake (S$23) is available from Feb 13 to 15. This outre confection features red velvet cake batter served in a towering glass with a vanilla-frosted rim and red and white sprinkles. All that is crowned with a slice of red velvet cake, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle. On Feb 14, the restaurant is also serving a three-course menu (S$88 per person) that comes with a choice of snacks, two main courses, and a Red Velvet Cake Shake to share.