Valentine's Day 2026: 8 restaurants for a romantic meal

It’s that time of the year again to prove your love on one specific day. Never mind that you've always lovingly picked out the bean sprouts every time you spot them on your partner’s dinner plate – dearest gentle reader, nothing says “I love you” more than a reservation for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal at a nice restaurant.

And if, despite finding this article a week or more before the big day, you still manage to fail at booking a table at a restaurant, then your best bet is suggesting an early evening on the couch, cuddling up with a bottle of champagne, and sitting through the latest season of Bridgerton, even if you loathe it.