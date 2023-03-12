A trip back in time: What it’s like to travel on board one of the world’s most luxurious trains

A HISTORIC JOURNEY

We were here for a special media preview of the VSOE’s winter journeys between Paris and the French Alps, the latest addition to its new wintertime calendar which include Vienna, Paris, Florence and Venice.

Launching this December, these will see the train journey up to the alpine train stations of Albertville, Moutiers and Bourg-Saint-Maurice. Guests can disembark at any of the three stations, each a gateway to various iconic ski destinations. My overnight journey from Paris would conclude in Moutiers, a quick hop from Courchevel, part of the celebrated Les Trois Vallees, the largest ski area in the world.

Priced from £3,300 (S$5,340) for an overnight stay in a Historic Cabin, the experience includes luxurious accommodations, a four-course dinner, breakfast and brunch and shared transfers to Gare De Lyon in Paris.

This year, Belmond will also add eight new Suites, each decorated to reflect the grandeur of European terroir. But for true, all-out indulgence, the six Grand Suites (overnight stays from £9,975) are the accommodation of choice. Each of these opulent abodes comes with a double bed, spacious marble en-suite bathroom (with gilded shower and toilet), lounge area, private in-cabin dining, free-flowing champagne and 24-hour butler service to ensure the former.