Vietnam has stunning beaches. But finding the best ones isn't so simple

My wife and I are beach people, connoisseurs of sand and surf, analysts of sunset walks at low tide and breakfasts with a view of the waves. Living outside the United States for most of our marriage, we’ve explored the coasts from East Africa to Western Australia, San Sebastian to Tortola, along with spots in Cuba, Mexico, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Thailand, Fiji and Indonesia.

But Vietnam — where we moved in late 2024 — has been a surprising challenge. From the moment we arrived, friends have been asking us where to find the country’s best beaches. It has taken us many trips and a few wrong turns to find reasonable answers.

A fundamental obstacle: Vietnam’s whirlwind of development. Apartment towers, industrial parks, ports, resorts, restaurants, oyster farms, new universities — everything competes for space where airports and roads serve the snaking coastline. All that energy is part of what makes Vietnam so interesting. But for sand and surf retreats, the mix can lead to some jarring juxtapositions on beaches that are never far from the impacts of frenetic economic growth.