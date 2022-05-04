Why virtual worlds are still more like Minecraft than the slick metaverse we imagine

Think metaverse and you might imagine what visual-effects artists created for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One: A realistic, immersive world. But the reality today looks more like Minecraft or Roblox, heavy on the pixels and Lego-like digital blocks.

That is doubly true for blockchain-based metaverse games. In the case of NFT Worlds, where parcels of land currently sell for the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars, it literally is Minecraft. The developers have bolted NFTs on to the game’s open-source toolkit.

Decentraland’s graphics look like something from a late-1990s Nintendo or PlayStation game. Even so, my early-2020s Mac struggled to render them smoothly. Within minutes of jumping into the metaverse, my character’s run slowed to a crawl. Structures like Giant Bart jerked into view because the sheer density of virtual buildings meant only a few could load at once.