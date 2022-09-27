Visit these 5 unconventional showrooms for renovation inspiration

Picking up the right items for a home renovation used to mean walking down aisles chock-a-block with products or drawing inspirations from information-heavy catalogues. Today, some companies are eschewing such traditional sales methods because consumers now are a savvy bunch with a wide range of resources at their disposal - they can trawl the Internet for similar items at better value or go beyond our shores to handpick one-of-a-kind products that may not be available here.

Joseph Ho, founder of lighting company Sol Luminaire agrees. “In the past, lighting stores were often the last things homeowners looked at. As consumer behaviour evolved, most shoppers are not just looking to buy lights, but also to support brands whose values they can relate to,” he said.

Dario Reicherl, CEO of Fritz Hansen Asia, commented that offering interesting experiences satisfies consumers’ desire to associate with brands rather than products. Consumers follow the brand because it inspires them and not just because it’s trendy, he added

These days, showrooms are more than just a space to showcase products; they’re also workspaces and event spaces. These are some of the ways brands have hybridised their galleries to offer multi-tiered experiences. Here, we highlight five brands that use their spaces to inspire, educate and engage.