Visiting Hong Kong soon? Here are some of the hottest restaurants to check out

Let's be honest. One of the biggest reasons why many people love to visit Hong Kong is its truly world-class food scene.

You'll be relieved to hear then that, despite the pandemic and other challenges, one area where things definitely haven't slowed down is in the world of dining.

A whole smorgasbord of new restaurants have opened up in the past few months, taking diners to the dazzling flavours and dishes of Thailand and Japan, Germany and France, Sweden and Italy. Lots of Italy, in fact.

Here are 14 brilliant new spots to get your eats on, all reinforcing the +852's status as one of the very best places to dine out in style.