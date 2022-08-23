From ashes to tannins: What you need to know about volcanic wines

In Singapore, most volcanic wines available are of Italian origin. Chan Wai Xin, a wine educator and Italian wine expert, said restaurants here are featuring more Italian wines and thus more Italian volcanic wines get represented as well.

Some establishments highlight volcanic wines among their vinous offerings. Fool Wine Bar, which opened last year, has a section on its wine list dedicated to volcanic wines of the world. Over at Cicheti, Ronald Kamiyama, sommelier and partner of the Cicheti Group of restaurants, carries volcanic wines from Italy, Greece and Portugal.

Kamiyama said volcanic soils impart more minerals, salinity and intense flavours to the wines. Volcanic soil is porous and doesn’t retain water for a long period of time, encouraging the roots to grow deeper in search of nutrients, he added. “This stresses the vines, prompting it to produce grapes with more concentration [of flavours],” he said.

Each volcanic region has its own unique geological traits. In Greece’s Santorini, volcanic soils are largely composed of pumice, basalt and limestone. In Sicily’s Mount Etna, the tallest active volcano in Europe, the soil is made up of volcanic rocks such as black fragments (known as “ripiddu” in the local language), pumice and ash scattered from the volcano over eons.

Alessio Planeta, winemaker of Sicily-based Planeta winery, said the cool, mineral-rich soil in Etna helps develop the wine’s aromatic component and gives it a lighter body.

In the appellation of Etna DOC, Alessio makes wines from the white grape Carricante and the red grape Nerello Mascalese, both indigenous varieties that have long thrived in the region’s volcanic earth. Both grapes, he said, produce “very sapid wines on Etna”.

You should not taste smoke or a sulphur taint (which is a wine fault) in volcanic wines. Chan said wine vendors have been playing with the consumer’s imagination by selling the idea that volcanic wines have ash or smokiness in them. “If the smell of volcanic smoke can make its way into the wine, that would be very unpleasant.”

For Chan, Carricante’s acidity resembles a dry Riesling, while Nerello Mascalese has a finesse reminiscent of a Nebbiolo or Pinot Noir. “Almost no other grape in Europe in share the same semblances,” he added.